Education Ministry Tasked to Create Unit, Dept for Research Findings Implementation

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

As part of efforts to improve the standard of education in Nigeria, the Federal Ministry of Education has been tasked to create a unit or department to take charge of various research findings for adequate implementation.

Professor David Omole gave this advice while speaking as a guest lecturer of the 20th inaugural lecture at the Federal University FUL, Lokoja, Kogi State, at the weekend.

The don explained that there are laudable research findings in the education system that can turn the narratives and operations of Nigerian education to a first-class global status if properly articulated and religiously implemented.

He said: “The Federal Ministry of Education should create a unit or department in the ministry that will solely be responsible for harvesting, articulating and disseminating appropriate research findings to designated end users and following up on the same to ensure adequate implementation.”

He, therefore, recommended that this act should be domesticated in the states to improve the standard of education.

“The universities, where the bulk of such meaningful research takes place, should have such an organ to facilitate the processing of research findings for adequate and productive utilisation.

“From this background, searching for the best selection process is from a lower educational level to a higher stage.

“I will suggest that a longitudinal tracer study of a group of learners from secondary school through tertiary education to their productivity status at post-schooling work placement and advancement be carried out to be able to critically assess the relative contributions of the placement procedures to their ‘ successes or otherwise,” he stressed.