Abia APC  Recalls Suspended Members, as Kalu, Emenike Harps on Peace, Unity

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

After paying a heavy electoral price for going into the 2023 general election without a united front, the Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rolled out measures to finally seal all the cracks in the party.

This was contained in a seven-point communique issued at end of an expanded caucus/stakeholders’ meeting held at the state party secretariat in Umuahia at the weekend where the suspensions imposed on some members between 2022 and 2023 over alleged anti-party activities and other sundry offences were lifted.

In the communique read by a former Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Martins Azubuike, the caucus members and stakeholders said that the suspensions were lifted after reviewing the cases, and in the spirit of restoring peace and unity in the party.

However, the beneficiaries of the lifted suspensions were asked to reciprocate the magnanimity by withdrawing all cases filed against the party in the courts or with the police.

The caucus members and stakeholders resolved that henceforth every member “will work together to ensure a more inclusive, united and formidable APC.

“Members are enjoined to forgive one another, eschew bitterness, embrace team spirit and avoid distractions in order to focus on the goal of rebuilding our party from polling units, wards, local governments, senatorial zones to state,” the communique said.

While party stakeholders were enjoined to demonstrate their status “in truth and spirit,” newly admitted members that qualified to be stakeholders were asked to formalise theirs appropriately by registering in their respective wards.

The Abia State APC caucus members and stakeholders profusely thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for giving the people of Southeast their own vehicle for development by signing into law the South East Development Commission(SEDC).

On the looming nationwide hunger protest, they urged Abia youths and all residents of the state “to stay away” from the protest against the government. The state APC stakeholders stated that the planned protest was not necessary as President Tinubu was already addressing the issues raised by the organisers.

The meeting was attended by a large number of caucus members and stakeholders, including the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Benjamin Kalu; Abia State leader of the party and 2023 governorship candidate, High Chief Ikechi Emenike, and his deputy, Mrs. Gloria Akara.

There were also former Abia Speakers, Stanley Ohajuruka, Martins Azubuike, and immediate-past Speaker, Chinedum Orji, who recently joined APC from the PDP; former ministers, Chief Henry Ikoh and Chief Emeka Wogu, and former National Assembly member for Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency, Hon Sam Onuigbo.

In their respective speeches at the meeting, both Kalu and Emenike harped on the need for party members to embrace peace and reconciliation and work for the interest of the party.

The deputy House Speaker, who led the caucus members and stakeholders in a medley of Christian choruses signifying peace and togetherness, urged the party faithful “to build on peace and unity to strengthen the foundation of our party.

“Together, let us make the journey wiser and take over this state (Abia) in 2027. That is what is going to happen,” he asserted, adding that Abia State APC must translate its strength into electoral success.

Chief Emenike said that party members should show a high sense of belonging and commitment, noting that the state APC can only be stronger by winning elections.

“There is gain in viable unity,” he said, pledging that his commitment to the party “will never wane.”

Earlier in his address, the state Chairman of Abia State, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu, sounded a clarion call for the party members to end all factional tendencies and recognise that Abia State APC is one strong family.