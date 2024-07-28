UPU Leadership Applauds Dafinone, Says Lawmaker is Urhobo Nation’s Blessing 

The leadership of the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), the apex sociocultural organization for the Urhobo people, has commended Senator Ede Dafinone, who represents the Delta Central Senatorial District, for his efforts in promoting and advocating Urhobo interests at the national level.

The UPU described Dafinone as a significant asset to the Urhobo nation.

During the lawmaker’s visit to the UPU leadership at the Urhobo Cultural Centre (Urhobo House) on Okere Road, Warri South Local Government, the UPU President-General, Chief Ese Gam, highlighted that the Delta Central lawmaker has begun his tenure commendably, providing effective representation for the Urhobo people in the 10th Senate.

The UPU President-General also lauded Dafinone for his humility and peaceful demeanour, praying for his continued political elevation as he serves both the Urhobo nation and the country at large.

According to Gam, “Since you were elected as a senator, we have observed your unique humility and peaceful disposition. God will continue to exalt you for humbling yourself.

“While Papa, Senator David Dafinone, was alive, he never forsook the Urhobo people. That is why, when he passed, the Urhobo people paid their respects to the family. Your family has always been good to the Urhobo nation. The only Urhobo man who put the Urhobo name in the Guinness World Records is from the Dafinone family.”

The president-general appealed for unity among the Urhobo people and assured Dafinone of their support in the collective quest to ensure that the Urhobo nation receives its fair share from Nigeria.

During his thank-you visit to the UPU leadership at the Urhobo Cultural Centre, Warri, Dafinone emphasized the importance of consulting with the UPU to advance the Urhobo nation.

Addressing journalists after a closed-door meeting with the UPU leadership, Dafinone explained that his visit was intended to update the UPU on his efforts in representing the Urhobo nation at the National Assembly.

He stated: “When I campaigned in 2023, the UPU was one of the organizations I visited. It has been a pillar of support for the Urhobo people. I felt it was timely to return, update them on my activities in Abuja, and discuss my plans for the remainder of my term.

“I believe we need closer engagement because there are national issues where the Urhobo voice must be heard. When I mention the Urhobo voice, I refer not to my personal voice but to that of other stakeholders through engagements like this to gather their views and provide the best representation possible.”

The lawmaker also urged Nigerians, particularly the Urhobo people, to reconsider the planned nationwide protest scheduled for August 1, 2024, adding that the protest is unnecessary as President Bola Tinubu is already addressing the demands.

He said: “The message of the protesters, I believe, is for the government to understand that the Nigerian economy is struggling. However, this hardship is not unique to Nigeria, it is a global phenomenon. At the same time, people feel the Federal Government needs to respond more to their needs, and that message has already been delivered.

“The government is already responding in many ways. A protest over a message that has already been received is not necessary; it will result in lost production days for many who depend on daily sales to survive, making it counterproductive. If the protest is hijacked, it could be disastrous and have a negative impact.”