TAFTA’s TALP-X Paves Way for Young Creatives 

Recently, the Terra Academy for the Arts (TAFTA) once again showcased its transformative impact on young talents across the country. Under its flagship initiative, the TAFTA Action Learning Project (TALP-X), TAFTA, in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation and Utica Capital, hosted an unforgettable evening at Terra Arena in Victoria Island, Lagos. Featuring five spectacular stage plays, the event not only entertained but also highlighted the depth of talent nurtured through TAFTA’s programs.

The evening kicked off with a soul-stirring performance by Wisdom Joe, whose renditions of classics such as ‘Coat of Many Colors’ and ‘Mr. Jailer’ set the stage alight. This was followed by powerful spoken word pieces by Adeoye Adelakun, who gave a poignant eulogy of Yorubaland, creating an electric atmosphere.

The first play, titled ‘Nocturnal,’ transported the audience into a riveting tale of a dysfunctional couple who, despite their differences, successfully resisted outside intervention and pressures. It was followed by the thought-provoking contemporary drama, ‘Hues,’ exploring women’s empowerment through collaboration. The audience roared with laughter during ‘Kolo,’ a social commentary on sanity. This hilarious play offers a satirical look at two madmen who, realizing that madness is more affordable, ultimately choose to embrace insanity.

The heartfelt performance ‘Maami,’ a touching comedic portrayal of familial bonds during a wedding fundraiser, added layers of depth and emotion. The night culminated in ‘Hello,’ a gripping dialogue between God and Lucifer inspired by Adele’s classic song.

Founded with a mission to educate and upskill young Nigerians in various creative industries, including animation, art business and entrepreneurship, scriptwriting, sound design, and stage lighting, TAFTA has become a beacon of empowerment. Since its inception in 2022, TAFTA has empowered over 24,440 young Nigerians across Lagos, Kano, and Ogun states with invaluable theatre arts and entrepreneurship skills.