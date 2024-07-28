More Nigerians in the Mix Today

More Nigerian athletes will be in action starting from today at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

In boxing, Olaitan Olaore will be in action in the men’s 92kg heavyweight category while the country’s other boxer, Cynthia Ogunsemilore will wait till tomorrow to box in her category.

Also today, Edem Offiong will begin her quests for the table tennis medal from the women’s singles round of 64. It will be the turn of Fatimo Bello tomorrow in the ping pong singles.

In Basketball, Nigeria’s D’Tigress will open their campaign against Australia on Monday.

Meanwhile, after the colourful opening ceremony in which Team Nigeria expressed themselves in traditional attires of the country, the Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, has called on all Nigerians to support our athletes to soar and win laurels at the Olympics.

Nigeria has 88 athletes competing in 12 different sports.