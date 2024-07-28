HP, NABU Launch Creative Lab in Nigeria

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

HP has in partnership with NABU, a pioneering tech-enabled publisher of multilingual children’s books, announced the launch of the NABU HP Creative Lab aimed to revolutionize literacy, foster a culture of reading and learning among children in Nigeria and create digital equity for families and educators across the country.

The partnership augments HP’s global vision of accelerating digital equity for 150 million people by 2030.

Global partnership with HPHP’s commitment to digital equity is driven by the need to take action, as rapid technology developments, such as AI, could drive a bigger wedge in the digital divide.

Since 2021, HP has been a steadfast supporter of NABU’s vision globally. Together, NABU and HP have launched creative labs in Rwanda, the Philippines, Miami and now Nigeria.

NABU HP creative labs are physical spaces equipped with HP technology used to empower authors and illustrators to create hundreds of children’s books each year in native languages.

With the launch of the NABU HP Creative Lab in Nigeria, HP is furthering NABU’s bold six-year expansion plan across Africa, aiming to reach its goal.

“At HP, we are committed to bridging the digital equity gap and empowering communities through technology. The NABU HP Creative Lab in Nigeria is a vital step in our mission to advance education and literacy. By providing high-quality, culturally relevant resources, we foster a love for reading and ensure every child has the opportunity to succeed. Together with NABU, we are moving closer to our goal of accelerating digital equity for 150 million people by 2030, transforming lives through storytelling and digital innovation.” says

Country Head, Nigeria, Emmanuel Asika.

NABU is a nonprofit tech-enabled publisher of multilingual children’s books on a mission to ensure every child can read and learn through storytelling and technology.

It publishes original, engaging stories in native languages that can be accessed through an app, web reader, and print.

“The opening of the NABU HP Creative Lab in Nigeria marks a significant milestone in NABU’s ambition to create equal access to literacy for 25 million children by 2030. We are proud to support Nigerian authors and illustrators in creating bilingual stories in Igbo, Hausa and Yoruba that support children’s reading and foster cultural and linguistic pride. We are honoured to continue our longstanding partnership with HP to accelerate digital equity through literacy. The opening of the NABU HP Creative Lab in Nigeria begins NABU’s expansion into West Africa.” says CEO and Co-Creator of NABU, Isabel Sheinman.