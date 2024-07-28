David Ige: Quietly Revolutionising Nigerian Gas Sector

Peter Z Umaru

Recently, some of the nation’s most accomplished engineers from academia and various professional fields were honored at a well-attended ceremony held at the J F Ade-Ajayi Auditorium of the University of Lagos. The event was the 2024 Annual Lecture of the Nigerian Academy of Engineering, delivered by a past president of the body, Mrs. JO Maduka, along with the investiture of Professor Rahamon Adisa Bello as the 13th President.

The academy’s focus is “the pursuit of excellence in Technology and Engineering, and the provision of a national platform for experts to pool their experience and insights and make input into public and private technical policy”. It has in its ranks many highly respected venerable engineers including Engineer Funso Kupolokun, former Managing Director of NNPC; Engineer Vincent Maduka, former Director-General of the Nigeria Television Authority and Professor Ayodele Francis Ogunye, a chemical engineering icon in whose name a professorial chair has been established. This is in addition to younger elements who are practising and who are making their mark in the public and private sector.

The title of the lecture was intriguing and a bit of a mouthful: “Government-Industry-Academia Collaboration in Nigeria’s Technopreneurship Ecosystem.” But it is certainly timely given the challenges confronting Nigeria, one of the most urgent of which is the nation’s low technological and industrial base, a significant factor in the economy’s underperformance despite its abundant natural and human resources.

The highlight of the occasion was the induction of new Fellows into the institution and presentation of Life Achievement Awards to deserving members. Among the honorees at the event was a tall, dark gentleman who has made a habit of avoiding the limelight despite his many academic, professional, and entrepreneurial footprints and accomplishments. With a Cambridge PhD, a first class in mechanical engineering from the University of Lagos as well as stints at Shell and Accenture, David Oluseyi Ige wears quite a few hats.

As a top executive in the NNPC, he was a pioneering conceptualiser, technocrat, and implementer of Nigeria’s gas masterplan — a major interventionist initiative designed to catalyze significant growth in the sector by moving it from a dormant position to a robust, market-driven one and major contributor to the economy. Today, outside government, he has metamorphosed into a key player in the nation’s fledgling but growing gas sector. He is the founder and CEO of Gasinvest Limited, a firm established nine years ago to provide strategic support services in the oil and gas sector, particularly in investment brokerage, outsourcing, and energy research. However, the company’s achievements extend far beyond these areas.

GasInvest is the Lead Project Promoter of Riverside LNG, a start-up that signed a historic agreement during President Bola Tinubu’s recent state visit to Germany. This agreement sets the stage for gas exports from Nigeria to Germany starting in 2026. The project is being executed by Riverside in partnership with the German firm Johannes Schuetze Energy Import AG.

In addition to GasInvest, other partners in Riverside LNG include AA Holdings Ltd, founded by notable oil and gas player Austin Avuru, co-founder of Seplat Energy Ltd; Oil Serve Ltd, a diversified industrial group with a strong presence in the oil and gas sector; and the Africa Infrastructure Investment Management Company (AIIM). The first shipment, representing two per cent of Germany’s total LNG imports, is scheduled for 2026. This project highlights the significant progress in Nigeria’s gas sector and the emerging opportunities as the world faces geopolitical shifts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, prompting developed nations to seek solutions from countries like Nigeria.

GasInvest is also engaged in initiatives that expand the utility and awareness of gas within the West African sub-region and various parts of Nigeria. These initiatives include projects in Equatorial Guinea and partnerships with state governments on strategic projects in Akwa Ibom, Lagos, Delta, and Oyo.

Those familiar with Ige’s tenure at NNPC recognize his significant contributions to public service and nation-building. For four years, he played a leading role in the conceptualization and implementation of the Gas Masterplan. As Group Executive Director – Gas and Power, Adviser to the Minister of Petroleum, and pioneer Managing Director of the Gas Aggregation Company of Nigeria, Ige was instrumental in creating a blueprint for a sector that has become vital for the transformation of the Nigerian economy.

Despite the increased visibility of gas as a critical national resource in economic policy and its growing use in various areas – electricity, transportation, domestic heating, etc.- Ige remains aware of the challenges ahead. Although some progress has been made, there is still a long way to go. As he explained at a recent event in Lagos, Nigeria is not fully exploiting its natural gas wealth, which currently stands at about 209 trillion cubic feet – the world’s 9th largest reserves. The implementation of the gas master plan has not gone beyond phase one, nearly two decades after its launch. Ige noted that the Nigerian domestic gas market saw only a three per cent growth rate (1.5 to 1.55 CF) between 2017 and 2023, with gas exports also declining during this period. The bottom line is that for the needle to move a bit faster, more work needs to be done.

Ige’s extracurricular priorities are driven by his desire to bridge the gap between potential and reality. He is passionate about expanding knowledge of gas beyond professional and industry spaces, believing that gas is the fuel of the future in a world increasingly turning to renewables. He emphasizes that education and awareness are crucial for investors, professionals, policymakers, and scholars to understand the fundamentals and nuances of this important resource. This motivation led to the book “Understanding Natural Gas – a Nigerian Perspective,” which Ige co-authored with Dapo Akinosun, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and legal expert on gas. The book serves as a primer on the history and development of Nigeria’s natural gas sector, a manual on the policy and investment environment for prospective investors and entrepreneurs, and a general guide for anyone -scholar or curious citizen—interested in the future of natural gas.

The authors describe the book as “both an easy-to-read historical guide and an educational blueprint tracing Nigeria’s energy transition journey from the first coal plant in 1896 to today’s vastly different energy sector dominated by petroleum and, increasingly, gas.” It’s no surprise that the book has received positive critical acclaim and significant market patronage.

The book is not Ige’s only contribution to academia. For several years, he has also been involved in pro bono teaching at the Universities of Ibadan and Port Harcourt, empowering a new generation of young engineers and scientists with the knowledge they need to excel in a world increasingly dominated by gas and renewable energy sources.

David Ige’s ongoing journey exemplifies a commitment to leveraging expertise for national development, bridging the gap between potential and reality in Nigeria’s gas sector. His multifaceted contributions – from public service and entrepreneurial ventures to education and authorship – underscore his dedication to fostering a robust, market-driven energy industry. As Nigeria continues to navigate the complexities of its energy landscape, leaders like Ige stand as quiet revolutionaries, driving progress and inspiring future generations to harness the nation’s abundant resources effectively. Through his work, Ige not only highlights the critical role of natural gas in Nigeria’s economic transformation but also sets a benchmark for innovation, collaboration, and sustainable growth in the energy sector.

