Anyaoku: Iwuanyanwu, Great Nigerian Patriot, Left Legacy of Admirable Service

Former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, has described the late President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, as a great Nigerian patriot who left a legacy of admirable service in his profession of engineering and a life that demonstrated true leadership for the people of Nigeria.

In his condolence message on the death of the Igbo leader, Anyaoku also described Iwuanyanwu as “a committed advocate of the solidarity among the various peoples across the Y-shaped Niger and Benue rivers of Nigeria.”

Chief Anyaoku wrote: “I mourn the passing of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu Ahaejiagamba, an Igbo leader who was a great Nigerian patriot. Chief Iwuanyanwu was a committed advocate of solidarity among the various peoples across the Y-shaped Niger and Benue rivers of Nigeria. 

“I participated with him in the obsequies of the late Professor Ben Nwabueze in Atani in March 2024 and along with former President Olusegun Obasanjo together with him convened a meeting of the five Governors of the South East zone in Enugu on 2 August to discuss the socio-economic development of the region (though his illness ultimately prevented him from attending the meeting).  

“He has left a legacy of admirable service in his profession of engineering and more importantly of a life that demonstrated true leadership of his and other peoples of our diverse country Nigeria. I pray that the Almighty will comfort his family and friends while his soul rests in perfect peace.”

