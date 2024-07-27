Tinubu Assures Team Nigeria of Full Govt Support

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has sent his best wishes to Team Nigeria at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

A total of 88 Team Nigeria athletes, including 63 women and 25 men, are proudly flying Nigeria’s flag in 12 sports at the Paris Olympics.

The President, in a statement issued yesterday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, assured these bold and courageous ambassadors representing the country of his full support and that of over 200 million Nigerians back home, praying and cheering for their success.

As the Games officially opened yesterday, July 26, with the ‘Parade of Nations’, President Tinubu looked forward to watching the nation’s flagbearer, Ms.Tobi Amusan, the current world record holder in the 100 metres hurdles, and other athletes compete with honour and dedication on the international stage.

The President enjoined the athletes to exhibit the resilience, courage, respect, self-control, and good sportsmanship that Nigerians are known for.

President Tinubu urged the coaching crew, support staff, and Nigerian spectators who will be watching the Games in Paris to remain worthy ambassadors of the country.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will take place from July 26 to August 11, 2024, and will include 10,714 athletes from 206 countries across the globe.