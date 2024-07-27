‘The Narration of African Feminism’ to Unveil at Fobally

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

A novel exhibition, looking to amplify the voices of African women, the roles they play in the development of the continent as well as tell their stories, would take centrestage as leading gallery – Fobally Art World Africa – is set to present its new exhibition titled, ‘The Narration of African Feminism’.

Kicking off August 16th to 31st, 2024, the Chairman of the gallery, Larry Segun-Lean, said the exhibition, the first of its kind, celebrating prominent African women, would hold daily at the gallery’s grounds in Lekki, Lagos.

He said Africa has many great women that have played key roles across different sectors.

“Powerful women like Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Miraim Makeba, Queen Amina of Zaria, The Hatshepsut, Queen Yaa Asantewaa of Ghana and so on have changed the course of our history. These women have been overlooked in our history books for years and deserve to be celebrated,” she added.

Further revealing that 40 artworks exclusively celebrating women’s exploits, talents and creativity would be on exhibition, he said the works would delve further, showing how feminism has evolved across time. He said the exhibition would be a series and new editions would be communicated in due time.

He revealed that in subsequent series, the exploration of African feminism and women’s historical antecedents would be further dissected and showcased with paintings of the historical women up for sale. He also listed some of the works to be showcased and the exhibitors.

Among the paintings are works of Naomi Oyeniyi’s Unspoken Words, which depicts how women’s voices are often erased. There’s also Segun Alonge’s Making Ends Meet, in which the capacity of African feminism is further demonstrated.

Same as Lenrie Prek’s oil on canvas, showing the multitasking African women; David Akan’s The Lamp, The Wise Virgin depicts women as the trailblazers and pathfinders and they all lend credence to this exhibition’s theme.”

In furtherance of the theme, there would be a solo exhibition of Alonge’s works from October 4 to October 18, 2024, also at the gallery’s grounds. Creative director of the gallery, Folashade Abiola, described women as the hidden pillars that often carry the world.