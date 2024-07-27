 Micdee Transforms MTN’s Workspace, Drives Innovation

Omolabake Fasogbon

Provider of innovative workspace solutions, Micdee has once again demonstrated its expertise in transforming office spaces with the completion of a groundbreaking project for telecommunications giant, MTN. The project saw the comprehensive overhaul of MTN’s office space, solidifying MICDEE’s reputation for delivering tailored workspace solutions.

Delivering the project, Chief Executive of MICDEE Designs, Michael Awonowo, reiterated the firm’s commitment to excellence and innovation in workspace design and execution.

He said, “Our goal was to create a workspace that not only met but exceeded MTN’s expectations, and we’re thrilled to have delivered a world-class solution that sets new standards in the industry”.

Awonowo attributed the project’s success to the company’s client-centered approach, which prioritizes understanding and meeting the unique needs of each client.

“This approach ensures that every project reflects the client’s vision and operational requirements”, he stated.

Awonowo also highlighted the company’s strategic communication efforts aimed at driving brand’s visibility and attracting new business opportunities.

“By showcasing our innovative solutions and successful project outcomes, we aim to position ourselves as the go-to provider for workspace transformation in Nigeria and beyond,” he said.

He also extended his appreciation to MTN for their trust and collaboration, pledging continuous support to ensure the telecommunications giant continues to thrive in its new workspace.