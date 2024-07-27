F5 CNG OMAA Pickup Brand Debuts at Nigeria Auto Industry Confab

Bennett Oghifo

The OMAA F5 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Pickup, double cabin, 4-wheel drive (4WD) Pickup has entered into the Nigerian auto market.

The official presentation, which took place at the Nigerian Automotive Industry Stakeholders conference held at the Shehu Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, was led by Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin, Director General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), with other key stakeholders in the automotive industry in attendance.

F5 CNG Pickup, a testament to OMAA’s commitment to innovation and sustainability, features two powerful variants: a 2.7-liter engine with a 5-manual transmission and a 2.4-liter engine with a 6-automatic transmission, both offering the option of a 100 liter or 200 liter CNG tank.

This vehicle is designed to meet the demands of both work and play, combining a rugged exterior with comfortable interiors.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s P-CNGi programme gained significant traction following the exhibition of the new OMAA F5. The double cabin pickup, suitable for various federal governments agencies and parastatals, can run efficiently on compressed natural gas, showcasing Nigeria’s move towards greener, more sustainable energy.

OMAA promises to lead the way with CNG vehicles, comprehensive after-sale services including spare parts, maintenance support and software solutions that ensure efficient operations.

Speaking at the conference, the NADDC boss reiterated that the, “The Nigerian automotive sector is a vital artery of our economy, propelling commerce, facilitating transportation, and creating jobs. As we all know, this industry is a dynamic force, intimately intertwined with the economic climate, technological advancements, and even the environmental landscape.”

The Business Development Manager at OMAA,George Djankah, emphasised, during the public presentation, that OMAA is at the forefront of new energy vehicles. We introduced the first dual-fuel vehicle in Nigeria, capable of running on both petrol and CNG.

“Our portfolio includes CNG Pickups, CNG Minibuses, and GNG high-capacity buses designed for BRT or mass transit schemes. Additionally, we offer CNG and LNG Light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks for logistics. Electric Vehicles EVs are in development,” Djankar said.

On the pickup, he further disclosed that both the powertrain and suspension systems of the OMAA F5 have been calibrated and tuned solidly to adapt to Nigeria’s road conditions. On a full charge, the CNG-powered vehicle can cover over 300 kilometers, running smoothly and eco-friendly.

The Marketing Manager at Kojo Motors, Chino Ogwumike added, “The OMAA F5 model is not just a Pickup but a unique product that is segment competitive. It can be adapted to personnel carrier for security like the armed forces, Police and other agencies like Customs, Immigration and the Federal Road Safety Corps.

It can be used as a utility vehicle by construction companies, ministries, departments and agencies, cargo and cooling vans for agriculture; and even ambulances for healthcare.

These numerous uses make the OMAA F5 CNG Pickup capable of delivering high returns on investment. The OMAA F5 Pickup is equipped with the latest multimedia system, ensuring that drivers and passengers stay connected and entertained.

Its powerful performance is complemented by the CNG option, offering the best in terms of Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and significant fuel savings. OMAA backs the F5 with a 2-year warranty or 75,000km whichever comes first and ensures comprehensive after sales service with centers across Nigeria.

OMAA is offering a special-pre-order reservation for the F5 CNG Pickup with a deposit of only N2 million. Deliveries will commence in August 2024.

To celebrate the launch, OMAA is providing an exclusive offer for the first 1,000 customers: free vehicle registration, 1-year free comprehensive Insurance and 1-year periodic maintenance.

According to the company, these offers are available while stocks last, and advised customers not to miss out on this incredible opportunity to own the OMAA F5 CNG Pickup, describing it as the ultimate vehicle for those who demand power, efficiency, and reliability.

“OMAA is committed to delivering cutting-edge automotive solutions that meet the diverse needs of Nigerian consumers. Beyond mobility, OMAA hybrid energy systems integrate natural gas generators with solar power.”

Infrastructure initiatives offered by OMAA include the development of CNG mini/mobile Refueling Units (MRUs), micro-manufacturing hubs and industrial parks. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, OMAA continues to set the standard in the industry reinforcing their commitment to sustainable growth.