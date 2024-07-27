Edo Market Women Protest Leadership Imposition

.Pass vote of confidence on the leadership of Mrs. Blacky Ogiamen

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-City

Members of the Edo State Market Women Association took to the streets to protest the alleged planned imposition of Pastor Mrs. Josephine Ebhaguejezele as Iyaloja of Edo Market allegedly imposed by Chief Mrs. Folasade Tinubu.

The Chairman of Edo State Market Women Association, Mrs. Blacky Ogiamen, who led the protesters, rejected the planned leadership imposition.

She noted that she is the authentic chairperson of the Market Women Association in Edo State, warning that the position of market women leadership in the state is political.

She stated, “We are saying no to the illegal inauguration of Iyaloja of Edo State. There is a law guiding the State Market Women Association.”

According to her, “We are the authentic market women in Edo State and the association is led by me. This association has been in existence for several decades, right from the reign of Oba Akenzua till the present Oba of Benin.

“When any leader dies, the assistant will take over. During the reign of Oba Erediauwa, he called us to the Palace and said I should lead the market for women in Edo State, since then, there has been peace in this association in Edo State.

“We are not politicians. We are voters. We support any government in power. When Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was the Governor, we supported him throughout his tenure. We supported Lucky Igbinedion, Chief John Odigie Oyegun, and this present Government. That is how we have been piloting the affairs without crisis.”

She added, “About a week ago, we heard that they want to inaugurate another President of the Edo State Market Women Association. The Oba of Benin is our grand patron, while the Governor is our Patron. It is stated in our constitution that ‘it is only death that removes any leader of the Market Women Association in Edo State. It is not political.”

On their part, the coordinators from across the 18 local government areas of the State, reaffirmed their loyalty and passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of Mrs. Blacky Ogiamen.