  • Saturday, 27th July, 2024

De Imperial Club Endorses Don Pee’s New Luxury Wines

Life & Style | 13 mins ago

Two Saturdays ago, De Imperial Club, a prominent social and philanthropic organisation from Eastern Nigeria, officially endorsed Cricova 5 Star Winery of Moldova and Bodegas Muñoz Martin of Spain. These esteemed wineries, introduced to the African market by Don Pee Wine and Beverages Ltd, were celebrated at a grand event at Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom.

The club, known for its exclusive membership of industrialists, businessmen, and entrepreneurs, was led by its President and high Chief, Dr. Darlington Nwabunike. After a meticulous evaluation of the wines, the club’s leaders, including HRM Dr. Ebuka Onunkwo, High Chief Agbalanze Onyekachi, and Chief Abraham Otti, endorsed the brands for their exceptional quality and authenticity. Their endorsement reflects the club’s dedication to promoting only the finest luxury products.

Dr. Onyeka Ogbatu, CEO of Don Pee Wine and Beverages Ltd and an active member of De Imperial Club, expressed his gratitude for the endorsement. He emphasized his commitment to maintaining the high standards that earned the club’s approval.

Don Pee also offers a range of 15 premium and luxury wines. These include Cricova XO (Cognac), Amplius Red Wine 5, Cricova Premium Cuvee Brut (Champagne), and Sedro Red Wine.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.