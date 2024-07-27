De Imperial Club Endorses Don Pee’s New Luxury Wines

Two Saturdays ago, De Imperial Club, a prominent social and philanthropic organisation from Eastern Nigeria, officially endorsed Cricova 5 Star Winery of Moldova and Bodegas Muñoz Martin of Spain. These esteemed wineries, introduced to the African market by Don Pee Wine and Beverages Ltd, were celebrated at a grand event at Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom.

The club, known for its exclusive membership of industrialists, businessmen, and entrepreneurs, was led by its President and high Chief, Dr. Darlington Nwabunike. After a meticulous evaluation of the wines, the club’s leaders, including HRM Dr. Ebuka Onunkwo, High Chief Agbalanze Onyekachi, and Chief Abraham Otti, endorsed the brands for their exceptional quality and authenticity. Their endorsement reflects the club’s dedication to promoting only the finest luxury products.

Dr. Onyeka Ogbatu, CEO of Don Pee Wine and Beverages Ltd and an active member of De Imperial Club, expressed his gratitude for the endorsement. He emphasized his commitment to maintaining the high standards that earned the club’s approval.

Don Pee also offers a range of 15 premium and luxury wines. These include Cricova XO (Cognac), Amplius Red Wine 5, Cricova Premium Cuvee Brut (Champagne), and Sedro Red Wine.