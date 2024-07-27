Bill to Unban Female Genital Mutilation

The West African Humanist Network welcomes the rejection by Gambian lawmakers of the bill that decriminalizes female genital mutilation in the country. In a previous release, humanists in the sub-region condemned the attempt by Muslim clerics and their allies to repeal the ban on female cutting. In 2015, the then president, Yahya Jammeh, outlawed this practice, stating that FGM was incompatible with Islam. However, some Muslim clerics disagreed with him and have been campaigning to unban FGM in the country.

A Muslim lawmaker, Almammeh Gibba, tabled the bill. He noted that “the practice could not be described as mutilation if done properly”. Gibba added that the legislation would “uphold (Islamic) religious purity and safeguard cultural norms and values”. West African Humanists are delighted that lawmakers resisted this retrogressive move and threw out this despicable piece of legislation. Female Genital Mutilation is a violation of humanity and womanhood. It undermines the reproductive rights and health of women and girls. This harmful traditional practice should not be ass

ociated with any faith, or culture in the region.

The Western African Humanist Network urges state authorities in the Gambia to be vigilant because this

rejection could drive the practice underground. Authorities should be watchful because harmful practices linked to religion, culture, and tradition are difficult to eradicate. Indulgers do not suddenly stop or cease. Harmful practices do not easily go away because those who believe faith or culture sanctifies

them, as in this case, will secretly indulge in the practices. Families of those who sponsored and su

pported the bill are likely to continue cutting their girls despite the ban. While this rejection is a welcome development, health authorities should not relax. They should regularly conduct a check on girl children in the country and ensure that their genitals are intact and that parents and relatives who cut their children are punished.

The government should engage sponsors and backers of this retrogressive bill because this rejection may not persuade or convince them. The rejection may cause them to double down on the practice of FGM. The government should try and reason the clerics out of their twisted understanding of FGM and Islam. Religious and cultural reformation should be encouraged in the Gambia. Muslims should adopt progressive ideas about women and girls. They should think about gender, sex, and sexuality looking forward, not backward. The government should ensure that Islamic theocrats do not hijack or undermine democracy, human rights, and the rule of progressive and civilized laws in the Gambia.

Leo Igwe, member of the West African Humanist Network