Between Joe Biden and Africa’s Sit-tight Leaders

Obinna Chima





The announcement of President Joe Biden of the United States of America to quit the 2024 presidential race for his re-election reverberated around the world and has since become a major talking point globally.

Biden’s decision to bring a sudden end to his half-century career in politics, attracted not just praise from his fellow Democrats, but also kind words from world leaders.

Biden, 81, is the first sitting president not to seek re-election since 1968 when Lyndon Johnson halted his campaign as his popularity sank during the Vietnam War.

Speaking in a televised address on Wednesday, the US President stressed that he ended his re-election campaign in a bid to save democracy in the United States. He also pointed out that he endorsed his deputy, Kamala Harris, to unite fellow Democrats and the country.

“I revere this office. But I love my country more. I have decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. There’s a time and a place for new voices, fresh voices and yes, younger voices. That is the best way to unite our nation,” Biden said.

According to him, “nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy. That includes personal ambition.”

Since the announcement was made, the US President has continued to receive praises for his decision to step down from the race in the interest of American people.

Prior to the decision to step down, he had come under intense and mounting pressure from fellow Democrats after a disastrous debate performance in June with his arch rival, Donald Trump, when he appeared feeble and confused, among other gaffes ahead of the November 5, 2024 polls.

It is instructive to note that Biden’s decision to withdraw from the race offers significant lessons for African leaders, particularly those who have held power for extended periods.

His exit, which came amid concerns regarding his health and age, underscores the importance of recognising personal limitations and prioritising the collective good over individual ambition.

In Africa, some of its leaders find it extremely difficult to embrace democratic culture and sacrifice their ambition for the general progress of the society, as they keep coming up with ways to stay in power. These set of rulers cling to power for decades, either by force, breaking laws or by altering their constitutions even when they are dying.

For instance, the President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, who is over 80 years, has ruled the country for 43 years. In Cameroon, despite his poor health, Paul Biya, who has ruled the country since 1982, is not willing to step down; just as it is in Republic of the Congo, where Denis Sassou Nguesso has held on to power for 38 years.

In Uganda, the story is not different as Yoweri Museveni, 79, has ruled his country for 37 years since January 1986. Similarly, Isaias Afwerki, 76, has been Eritrea’s President since the East African country gained independence in 1993, while Ismaïl Omar Guellé, has been ruling as President of Djibouti since 1999, despite his declining health condition.

In the same manner, the likes of Paul Kagame, Rwanda’s President since 2000; Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, President of Togo since 2005, Alassane Dramane Ouattara, President of Ivory Coast since 2010, among others, have all found ways around their respective political systems to perpetuate themselves on power, in some instances against the wish of their citizens.

These African sit-tight leaders have continued in this pattern rather than build strong democratic tradition that would discourage leaders refusing to relinquish power and ensure a smooth transfer of power.

The continent as a whole continues to suffer from leaders’ attempts to extend their terms in office and adopt a rigid mindset. Due to the despotic nature of these dictators, it has not only caused immense suffering for the majority of the populace but has also had a detrimental effect on the continent’s overall progress and development.

The issue of conflict, which takes different forms and leads to loss of lives and property, forced displacement of a sizable population, refugee crises, poverty, starvation, and the continent’s general underdevelopment process, comes at the end of these leaders’ attempts to perpetuate themselves in power.

Corruption is another factor that draws people to the sit-tight leadership mentality found in several African nations. A number of African presidents enter public service with the ulterior motive of accumulating fortunes at the expense of the community.

Regrettably, corruption is encouraged by the African mentality that makes it unimaginable for a former public official to return to his pre-office level after leaving government. No matter how brief his term in office was, society expects that if he did not have a home, he would have acquired multiple houses while in office in various cities both inside and outside of his country. When his term is up, his family and the community would look down on him if he did not achieve any of these.

Similarly, the influence of money in African politics guarantees that only the wealthy are able to run for government or influence others to be appointed to public positions. In Africa, one must be extremely wealthy and have sufficient private funds before attempting to run for any elective office, in contrast to developed nations where candidates are selected for office based on professionalism and merit and where politicians rely on party support during elections.

African leaders need to understand that the only thing constant in life is change and that everything is constantly changing. Therefore, it becomes quite unsettling to see how an African leader generally detests change in leadership, finds it extremely difficult to abide by the constitution’s provisions regarding the terms of office, and will do everything in their power to prolong their tenure—even in the face of resolute opposition from the populace, which frequently pays with their lives.

Periodic change in political leadership through a democratic process makes leaders to be accountable to the people they represent. The threat of being voted out of office encourages responsiveness to public needs and concerns.

Democratic processes ensure that a wider range of voices and perspectives are represented in government. This leads to policies that better reflect the interests of the entire population. Additionally, competition for power inherent in democratic elections encourages political parties and leaders to offer innovative solutions and policies to appeal to voters. Regular changes in leadership reduce the risk of entrenched power and corruption.

Democratic processes provide mechanisms for removing leaders who misuse their authority and reinforces the idea that no individual or group is above the law, strengthening the foundations of a just society.

On the whole, there are several lesson to draw from Biden’s decision to step down from the race. Firstly, it reflects a rare willingness to acknowledge personal limitations in leadership which clearly contrasts sharply with the behaviour of many African leaders who often cling to power despite health issues or declining capabilities. Leaders should always recognise when to relinquish power for the betterment of their nations.

Also, Biden’s decision highlights a mature democratic process where the interests of the nation are placed above personal desires. This serves as a model for African nations where leaders frequently resist calls to step down, even at the point of death, often leading to political instability. The ability to consult and respond to the electorate’s concerns is vital for democratic health.

The US President withdrawal from the race further illustrates the principle that leadership should focus on the collective good unlike the African context where leadership recruitment is often motivated by personal gain rather than the welfare of the populace. This misalignment remains the major cause of governance crises and public discontent in the continent.

Additionally, his party, the Democratic Party’s ability to respond to Biden’s situation reflects the importance of internal democracy within political parties which is lacking in political systems in Africa.

Furthermore, Biden’s exit serves as a benchmark for leaders in Africa, particularly those who have been in power for decades. It is crucial for leaders to learn when to step aside and allow for new leadership that can better address present challenges. This practice can rejuvenate political landscapes and foster trust in democratic processes.

Finally, Biden’s decision to withdraw from the race provides a critical reflection point for African leaders, emphasising the need for self-awareness, prioritisation of national interests and the cultivation of democratic practices within political parties.