We Will Continue to Adopt, Integrate Evolving Innovations to Outwit Adversary, Says Army Chief 

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, yesterday said that as technologies continue to advance, the Nigerian Army will continue to adopt and integrate evolving innovations in order to maintain a competitive edge and standardized operations in the theatres of operations.

Gen. Lagbaja, also pledged to vigorously promote equipment maintenance to enhance operational readiness in the Nigerian Army.

The COAS, said this when Nigerian Army participants of National Defence College (NDC) Course 32, presented the outcome of its research work, titled “Equipment Maintenance and Operational Readiness: Strategic Options for the Nigerian Army by the year 2035”, at the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

A statement by Director Army Public Relations, Maj. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, quoted the army chief as saying that the NA has a lot to gain when the research findings of well researched paper by the participants are implemented.

This is as Nigerian Army expressed concern over the jailbreak and escape of hardened insurgents from the high security Katukane prison in Telabari region of the Niger Republic on the 11 July 2024.

Gen Lagbaja added that the NA will adopt some of the recommendations in the maintenance of its vehicles in the various theaters of operations for effective operational performance.

Earlier, the Commandant National Defence College, Rear Admiral Olotu Olumuyiwa, said the topic of the paper seeks to enhance equipment viability in the NA.

Equipment viability, the commandant said is an essential requirement for attainment of NA mandate in protecting Nigeria’s territorial integrity, strategic infrastructure, people and core interests.

He added that the NA needs to constantly build requisite capacity to maintain equipment, as well as leverage key local and foreign stakeholders to ensure a high rate of operational readiness.

Also, the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, said that commanders in northwest must up their gains and attend to the administrative needs of their subordinates promptly to strengthen the morale component of their fighting power.

Lagbaja, said this while declaring closed, THE three-day retreat organised for past and present commanders of the Nigerian Army operations in the North West region, at Nigerian Army Resource Centre in Abuja.

Represented by the Chief of Operations (Army), Maj. Gen. Benson Sinjen, the COAS, said the retreat has helped to clarify events, strengthen the positives and correct shortcomings in its operations in the northwest.

“Our aim for this retreat is to produce a similar outcome which will result in a massive change in the performance and fortune of operations within the northwest zone. The recommendations will assist in the review of current happenings on the ground for better performance by the Nigerian Army,” he said.

He noted that the jailbreak and escape of hardened insurgents from the high security Katukane prison in Telabari region of the Niger Republic on the 11 July 2024 is a pointer to the requirement for this retreat.

He said: “Although the jailbreak occurred after preparations for this program has been well underway, the incident serves as a pointer to the need for a review of the entire security arrangement in the northwest zone. Given the long stretch of the common boundary of more than 1400 km between Nigeria and Niger Republic.

“I believe we have been able to reduce the spikes of kidnapping, banditry and adoption in rural communities in the zone”.

He however, expressed concern over the shipment of these criminals to urban centers in the entire northwest.

In his address, the Director General, NARC, retired Maj Gen Garba Wahab, said one major objective of the retreat, was to examine the operational logistics, administrative factors and interagency cooperation and collaboration in the zone.

This, he said necessitated the call to senior colleagues who have operated in the area before disengaging from the service.