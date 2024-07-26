Seinde Signature Becomes New Home for Toke Makinwa Perfumes

Vanessa Obioha

In a new exclusive partnership, Seinde Signature Salon de Parfum, the renowned brand known for its large collection of exclusive luxury niche perfumes will be adding Toke Makinwa Perfume to its expansive stockist.

The eponymous Toke Makinwa Perfume collection is inspired by one of Nigeria’s top lifestyle celebrities Omotoke Makinwa. The collaboration will see three variants of the brand added to Seinde Signature stockist. They include Vogue, Dive and The Intense.

Toke Makinwa Vogue comes in a distinctive red bottle and is an extrait de parfum featuring top notes of floral, jasmine, and blossom, with base notes of woody, musk, and amber. Housed in a striking black bottle, Toke Makinwa Intense offers top notes of florals and cinnamon while the lush Toke Makinwa Dive, presented in a white bottle, is the most subtle of the range, boasting top notes of pink pepper, black currant, and grapefruit. Unlike Vogue and Intense, Dive is an eau de parfum. The perfumes are all made in France and took Makinwa about three years to create. It was formally launched in May 2024.

At the recent announcement of the partnership, the General Manager of Seinde Signature, Oreoluwa Olaseinde, noted that Toke Makinwa Perfume shares a vision closely aligned with Seinde Signature. Both brands cater to perfume collectors who appreciate unique and distinctive scents. While Seinde Signature specializes in niche perfumes, Toke Makinwa Perfume also stands out for its uniqueness and sophistication, offering a complimentary addition to the Seinde Signature collection.

“I’m really excited about this collaboration,” said Makinwa at the unveiling. “Distribution was one of the key reasons why we did this partnership. You have to respect a brand that has its roots all around Nigeria. We didn’t want to work or stock at stores that only cater to the elites or people who live on the island alone. What about those in Ikeja, or people living in Port Harcourt or Abuja?”

Describing her brand as aspirational, Makinwa said her perfumes are made for every successful person who loves to smell good and loves and collects perfumes as well. “So it was important for me to collaborate with a store that they can walk into and experience the perfume and make their purchases.”

Makinwa also hinted at a future fragrance collaboration between Her and Seinde Signature which will epitomize the luxury and exclusivity of the fragrances as well as the Seinde Signature branding.

All three perfumes in the Toke Makinwa luxury perfume range would be sold exclusively at all Seinde Signature Salon de Parfum branches across Nigeria. Both brands are planning many strategic promotions across Nigeria to announce the exclusive collaboration.