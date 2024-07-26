NSE Confers Fellowship on 116 Engineers, President Charges Awardees on Integrity

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) yesterday conferred the fellowship of the 66-year-old organisation on 166 engineering professionals, with the President of the organisation charging awardees to serve with integrity.

Speaking at the event in Abuja, the NSE President and Chairman-in-Council, Margaret Oguntala, urged the conferees to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and ethics, serving as role models for the next generation of engineers.

Highlighting their contributions to the profession and to the nation, Oguntala said that their fellowship was a testament to their exceptional dedication, skill, and commitment to the advancement of engineering.

“This fellowship is not merely an acknowledgment of your past achievements but a charge to continue serving with excellence and integrity,” she said, describing them as leaders of the NSE.

Oguntala told the new fellows that it was imperative that they uphold the highest standards of professionalism and ethics, serving as role models for the next generation of engineers.

“Your actions, decisions, and contributions will reflect not only on your personal and professional reputations but also on the reputation of the NSE as a whole. Let your work inspire and set benchmarks for others to follow.

“Embrace this honour with a sense of responsibility and commitment. Be the torchbearers of progress, the champions of quality, and the advocates for sustainable development. Your role as fellows extends beyond your individual achievements to the collective advancement of our profession and our nation,” she explained.

The society’s first female president stressed that the nation now stands at a critical juncture where the collaboration between government and professionals, particularly engineers, is essential for sustainable development.

Our expertise is crucial in assisting federal, state, and local governments to tackle the numerous infrastructural challenges we face. Whether in the design, construction, or maintenance of roads, bridges, schools, hospitals, or energy systems, our input is invaluable.

“We shall continue to offer our commitment and expertise to ensure that engineering projects are of the highest quality and meet the needs of our communities,” she stressed.

Oguntala said that the recent granting of financial autonomy to local government areas presents a unique opportunity for grassroots development.

“This autonomy allows local governments to directly manage their finances and prioritise projects that will have the most significant impact on our people. However, financial autonomy alone is not enough; it must be coupled with effective leadership and strategic planning.

“Local government chairmen nationwide must rise to the occasion and prove their mettle by collaborating closely with engineers,” the NSE president stated.

As engineers, she said the professionals have a fundamental role in designing and implementing infrastructure that meets the needs of communities while preserving the planet for future generations.

As a body she explained that the NSE can ensure that funds are used efficiently and transparently to deliver quality infrastructure projects that meet the needs of the people.

“ We must advocate for and engage in partnerships with local governments to guide and oversee the implementation of engineering projects that will drive development at the grassroots level.

“In our pursuit of development, let us not lose sight of the importance of quality and innovation. The engineering solutions we propose and implement must meet current standards and anticipate future needs,” she added.

Also speaking, the Chairman Board & College of Fellows, Maliki Kamila, said the NSE accolade represents the pinnacle of achievement for any practicing engineer in Nigeria.

“These distinguished professionals are lauded for successfully navigating the rigorous screening and assessment process, which has always upheld the highest standards of integrity and fairness,” he noted.

One of those conferred with the fellowship was the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Godwins Omobayo.