  • Friday, 26th July, 2024

‘No Ex-auditor Defected from Aiyedatiwa Campaign Council’

Nigeria | 19 mins ago

The Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation Foot Soldiers Independent Council (LACO-FSIC) has described as an impostor, one Olawale Ijanusi claiming to be an ex-auditor of LACO defecting from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A statement issued by the State Director of Information for LACO-FSIC, Mr. Kayode Fasua, sneered at the claim of Ijanusi that he was an auditor to the campaign body, “as such a position only exists in his imagination. “

“This has, for once, lent credence to our persistent public alert that some inscrutable characters in the opposition are on the prowl, cooking up lies and staging fake defection carnivals, by engaging paid agents of low self-esteem.

“It is indeed a laughable attempt to deceive the public into believing that APC members are dumping their party for the PDP.

“Since all pretensions will ultimately collapse, Ijanusi, the latest actor, in the hue of ignorance, punctured his balloon of lie by failing to state the correct abbreviation of our name which is LACO-FSIC and not LACO.

“Again, Actor Ijanusi dented his lie fabrication woefully, by also stating that he was an ex-auditor in LACO, a position which only exists in his imagination, as it is not contained in the organogram of LACO-FSIC,” Fasua clarified.

The campaign body’s spokesman, therefore, urged members of the public to dismiss Ijanusi, “in the realm of his untruthful claims and postulation”, describing him as “an attention seeker and a possible front for mischief makers”.

