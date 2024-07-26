How VistaJet is Redefining Nigeria’s Private Aviation Sector

Stories By Chinedu Eze

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, two things about the Nigerian private aviation sector have become common knowledge: Revamp in aviation business and Perception shift towards flying private.

President, VistaJet, Philip Scalabrini said that while the global aviation industry was one of the worst hits when the pandemic struck in 2019, the Nigerian private aviation sector is still yet to recover from the catastrophe, having lost $1 to$5 billion in estimate.

Reports indicate that as of August 2022, private jets in Nigeria were less than 100 compared to 146 inAugust 2015.

The current market situation shows that regulatory challenges and lack of innovation have set the sector in a tailspin.

Despite these lingering problems, Scalabrini said business aviation operators in Nigeria have experienced a surge in client patronage since the pandemic, as more Nigerians are now flying privately. the Managing Director of Leading-Edge Aviation Company, Funmi Fabunmi, remarked in 2023 that many Nigerians realised during COVID-19 that flying privately transcends pleasure and classbut is a necessity to beat the hassles of delays and uncertainties linked to commercial airlines.

Last year, the percentage of flight delays in Nigerian airports rose to 21.79 per cent – a slight increasefrom 20.67 in 2022. Abrupt cancellation of flights and safety concerns are other issues associatedwithcommercial airlines in Nigeria.

The inescapable necessity of private jet charter in Nigeria keeps gaining momentum. The country has the third largest private aviation operators in Africa, only behind South Africa and Kenya.