Edo PDP Alleges APC Planning to Attack Govt Infrastructure

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State of planning to take advantage of the planned nationwide protest to attack some government infrastructure, cause mayhem, and distort peace in the state.

Addressing journalists in Benin City, yesterday, the Deputy Director General of the PDP Campaign Council for the Edo State Governorship Election, Olu Martins, called on the Police and other security agencies to call the party to order.

Martins was flanked by the Edo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare and Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie.

The Campaign Deputy Director General, noted: “Edo State is in the twilight of an election and the opposition party, the APC has a clandestine and evil agenda especially as the youths are planning a nationwide protest on August 1st 2024.

“Their plan is to burn down legacy projects of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led government. They plan to go to the Benin City Mall, Edo State Government Secretariat along Sapele Road, and a couple of other such projects.

“The plan to destroy such projects and we thought it wise to bring it to the attention of the media especially to help us inform the security operatives. Whatever this government has done regarding these facilities is done for Edo people, not for any political party.

“Edo people are fully utilising these properties and as such want to put the security agencies on red alert and bring it to the notice of Edo citizens as security is the responsibility of all.

“The opposition party has not bothered themselves with what they will do for the Edo people and have had no serious engagement for their campaign. Edo people want to know what they want to do for them but it appears the APC has nothing to offer Edo people.”

On his part, Nehikhare noted: “We are here to emphasise why the APC wants to create chaos in the State as they are desperate to create a state of emergency in the State.

“The leadership of APC held a meeting planning to recruit thugs and unleash mayhem on government infrastructure and citizens of Edo State.

“They know they can’t win a free and fair election and are begging the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency here in Edo. As a government, we are prepared to protect government infrastructure and call on the police to arrest these thugs they want to use to perpetuate this evil.

“The momentum of our candidate is disturbing them, hence they want to use the protest of August 1st to cause trouble in the State.”

Also, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Projects, Osagie said the plan by the APC to cause mayhem and destroy government facilities in Edo State was part of their diversionary tactics in a desperate attempt to market their unsalable candidate for the forthcoming governorship poll.

He stated: “People visit these government infrastructures and facilities they are planning to attack and when they do, these people will be affected as such we are calling on the police to protect Edo people.

“APC is planning to cause mayhem and plans to attack facilities in the State, taking advantage of the planned protest to end bad governance in the Country. Their ultimate objective is to create chaos in the State to give the impression that there is crisis in the State so that they can make a case for a state of emergency and scare our people away from voting in the forthcoming election.

“APC knows that they don’t have a candidate that can perform in the coming election. We have challenged the candidates to a debate or television interview but he can’t talk. How can you sell a candidate that can speak or share ideas on how he wants to govern Edo people.”