Businessman Wins Brand New SUV at Access Bank Promo

Kayode Tokede

Access Bank Plc has rewarded a lucky customer with a brand-new SUV as part of its star prize rewards in the ongoing 16th Season of the DiamondXtra rewarding scheme.

The official car presentation event which took place at the bank’s Head Office in Lagos saw Onyeamechi Uchenna Modestus, an Owerri-based businessman who runs DiamondXtra Account with the Bank, full of happiness, surprise, and gratitude as he was handed the key of a brand-new GAC GS3 SUV.

DiamondXtra is a special hybrid interest-yielding account, which allow customers to deposit cash and third-party cheques.

The lucky winner of the brand-new SUV, expressed immense gratitude as he said: “I didn’t expect this to come my way. I thought it was a prank. I couldn’t believe it when I got a call from Access Bank that I won a car from DiamondXtra that I should come to their Head Office in Lagos. I was like – I am not interested. I was thinking it’s one of those scammers, that will ask you to send bank details.”

While congratulating the lucky winner, Senior Retail Advisor, Retail Banking, Access Bank, Robert Giles expressed the bank’s commitment to rewarding its customers: “DiamondXtra has been rewarding customers now since 2008, and customers have been rewarded with all kinds of prizes, sometimes cash prizes. But our customers also told us that they want much more than just cash. They want life-changing experiences.”

Commenting on the impact of the rewarding scheme, Group Head, Consumer Banking, Access Bank, Njideka Esomeju explained that DiamondXtra has impacted millions of lives and is properly monitored by the National Lottery Commission: “For this year, we did a survey and asked our existing customer base, our over 5 million Diamondxtra customer base.”