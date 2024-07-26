Building Collapse: Foundation Calls for Integrity Tests and Safety Measures

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Ike Odoeme Foundation, an Abuja based Non-Governmental Organization, has organised a walk to create awareness on the importance of school building integrity.

The move was aimed at stressing the need for the school owners and other stakeholders in providing safe learning spaces for children.

Speaking at the event, the foundation’s Projects Officer, Suzie Agas, said the procession was to advocate for improved policies and investments in school infrastructure for the safety of school children.

Agas said that the foundation launched the campaign, following the collapse of a two-storey school building in Jos, which tragically resulted in the loss of 24 children’s lives.

It will be recalled that a two-storey building at the Saints Academy School, located in Busa Buji in Jos North Local Government Area collapsed on July 12, where 24 lives were lost and 132 injured.

She said concerted efforts were required in advocating safe spaces for children, which was why the walk was in partnership with key stakeholders in the education sector.

“Education is fundamental and the basic rights of every child in Nigeria, yet school children are unsafe with dilapidated, and overcrowded learning environments,” she said.

Agas said the school building collapse in Jos could have been averted, if periodic integrity tests were conducted on school buildings, and professionals engaged in construction works.

According to her, the walk is also to enlighten and encourage stakeholders on playing active roles to address threats to the well-being of school children.

“We are part of governance, and we are here to play our part in holding relevant stakeholders accountable for that occurrence.

“It is also to ensure that the unfortunate incident does not occur again.

“The procession is to create awareness that everybody can take part in governance. If you see something wrong, you speak up,” she said.

Mrs. Salome Pam, a civil engineer, who spoke at the event, described the school tragedy as an avoidable one, saying it would have not happened, if professionals in the building industry were engaged in the construction of the school.

She advised parents to pay attention to their children, as reports indicated that many complaints were made by the children, after their observations of the school building before its eventual collapse.

She said: “When we visited as the Nigerian Society of Engineers, we noticed numerous structural issues. The foundation of this school is not appropriate for the soil type in this area, nor is it suitable for a two-storey building.

“We urge agencies to go beyond merely approving projects to ensure that, at every stage of critical structural elements, there should be provisions for inspections.”