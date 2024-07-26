August 1 Protesters Write Wike, Request for Use of Eagle Square

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

One of the groups behind the forthcoming #endbadgovernance nationwide protest billed to begin on August 1 has written the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to authorise the use of Eagles Square as a point of convergence for the protesters to demand for better governance.

The Director of Mobilization, Take it Back Movement (TIB), Damilare Adenola tabled the request Friday.

In the letter dated July 16, 2024, Adenola said they needed the Eagle Square for the duration of the protest till August 10, 2024.

They also appealed to Wike to ensure the provision of a 24-hour power supply, toilet facilities, water, and security for the convenience of Nigerian citizens who will be camped out at Eagle Square that the protest may be prolonged beyond ten days as the protesters embark on resolving the protracted national crisis occasioned by the ruling party.

“In short, we ask that the protesters are accorded the courtesy accorded to foreign and local official dignitaries who have frequently used the space. In addition, we request that the outer wire mesh barrier facing the Aso Rock Villa be removed in the meantime, as protesters may decide to visit the Presidential Villa during the protest.

“It is our sincere hope that this request will be granted expeditiously,” Adenola wrote.

The request was tabled a day after the FCT Security Council, headed by Wike, at its emergency meeting banned the protesters from protesting in Abuja because the FCT had set aside August 1 as a day FCT has set aside to honour all traditional rulers in the six Area Councils.