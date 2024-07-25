UAE Set to Slash Visa, DVN Fees for Nigerians in Historic Move

Mary Nnah





The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is considering a significant reduction in visa and Document Verification Number (DVN) fees for Nigerian citizens. This move comes after months of diplomatic efforts by the Nigerian government to ease the financial burden on its citizens.

A press release made available to THISDAY by a UAE media agency person, Ugochukwu Udoji, revealed that a new, revised fee structure is imminent, making it more affordable for Nigerians to visit the UAE for tourism, business, and family visits.

The exact timeline for the fee reduction has not been announced, but changes are expected soon.

The Nigerian government has been pushing for a review of the stringent fees and banking requirements imposed by the UAE.

The current DVN fee of 640,000 NGN and bank balance requirement of 15 million naira have been a significant concern for Nigerian travelers and stakeholders.

The potential reduction of visa and DVN fees is expected to boost tourism, business engagements, and cultural exchanges between the two nations.

It will also provide an opportunity for more Nigerians to explore business and investment opportunities in the UAE.

The development is seen as a testament to the UAE’s commitment to maintaining strong bilateral relations with Nigeria and promoting more inclusive and affordable travel policies.

The move also is expected to enhance diplomatic ties and improve Nigeria’s image in the UAE.