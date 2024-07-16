UAE Lifts Travel Ban on Nigerian Travellers

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





Nigerian passport holders can now travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with effect from July 15, 2014, after the federal government and the UAE reached a mutual agreement for the resumption of travel to the Gulf country.

The Minister of Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammad Idris, broke the news yesterday, in a statement, which he said was the outcome of the successful talks and extensive, high-level negotiations between the authorities of both countries.

“The agreement includes updated controls and conditions to facilitate obtaining a UAE visa. The resumption of visas will be effective from July 15, 2024.

“Nigerians wishing to learn more about the updated visa conditions from the UAE can visit: documentverificationhub.ae for any additional information . #NigeriaUAE #GoodNews,”Idris said.

UAE authorities had in December 2021, through Emirates Airlines, announced that eight African countries, including Nigeria, would not be allowed to travel through Dubai until further notice due to the spread of Covid-19.

The ban from entering Dubai was later extended to 20 African countries, also including Nigeria with effect from October 18, 2022.

The other countries affected by the visa ban then were Uganda, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Cameroon, Liberia, Burundi, Republic of Guinea, Gambia, Togo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Benin, Ivory Coast, Congo, Rwanda, Burkina Faso, Guinea Bissau, Comoros, and the Dominican Republic.

In a notice to trade partners and travel agents, UAE had said any visa applications from the affected countries would be rejected or cancelled.

Obtaining a 30-day tourist visa was relatively easy until the UAE abruptly stopped issuing the visas to Nigerian nationals.

Apart from that, flights between both Nigeria and UAE were stopped last year after Emirates Airline suspended its operations in Nigeria, citing inability to access and repatriate its funds amounting to $85 million trapped in Nigeria.

However, authorities in both countries stepped up diplomatic efforts to resolve all the contending issues following a parley between President Bola Tinubu and UAE leader Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi in September last year, where they finalised a historic agreement.