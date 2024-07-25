Glo Flex Win Brings Cash, Excitement to Subscribers 

Globacom has announced the launch of a new lottery service, which promises to add cash and an extra dash of excitement to its subscribers.

The service, tagged Glo Flex Win, is a golden ticket for Glo subscribers to earn some extra money by showcasing their knowledge through quick thinking.

A statement from Globacom disclosed that subscribers will be presented with trivia questions, covering a wide range of topics from general knowledge to pop culture, and beyond. With each correct answer, they will not only accumulate points, but will also increase their chances of winning big rewards.

“We believe that Glo Flex Win will not only foster a sense of camaraderie among our subscribers but also serve as a source of motivation and entertainment. It’s a chance for them to unwind, have fun, and even walk away with some fantastic rewards,” the Globacom statement added.

The Glo Flex Win Lottery service is available to both prepaid and postpaid customers.