Emir Sanusi Urges Kano People to Plant Trees

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sunusi II, has urged the people of the state to plant trees as the Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf, launched the Four Million Tree Planting Campaign to combat climate change in their environment.

Sanusi made the call yesterday in his remarks at the launching of the campaign in Kano.

He said: “I urge each and every one of you to plant trees in your various houses and other places so as to protect our environment from the impact of climate change.

“You will all recall the heat wave we experienced some months back which made the environment uncomfortable for us, and that was one of the effects of climate change.

“We should not allow the trend to continue and the only way to avert the reoccurrence or worsening of the heatwave is to endeavour to plant trees in our environment.”

In his speech, Governor Yusuf said that his administration would sustain the annual tree planting campaign as part of its efforts to protect the environment.

He said: “We intend to plant more than three million trees in Kano State, in our houses, streets, markets, places of worships, farmlands, forest reserves and so on.

“Planting trees in our environment is necessary now more than ever, particularly with the apparent dangers of global warming arising from climate change.”

According to him, the “2024 Tree Planting Campaign is meant to checkmate the menace of indiscriminate felling of trees, climate change, soil erosion, land degradation as well as enhance productivity of agricultural land and decrease the rate of desertification.”

He therefore, urged the residents to plant trees in their respective areas to protect the environment against the effects of climate change.