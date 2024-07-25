1XBET Cup 2024 to Kick-off on August 5

Defending champions of the 1XBET Cup, Shomolu/Bariga FC have been paired alongside Dosu FA, Collins Edwin FC, Team360 FC, and Ilupeju Pillars in Group B of the 2024 edition of the foremost community football competition in the country.

Shomolu/Bariga FC defeated Odion Ighalo FC 2-0 to win the maiden edition of the tournament last year.

At the draw ceremony in Lagos yesterday conducted by two ex-internationals, Victor Agali and Friday Ekpo, 20 teams that made it from the playoffs were paired into four groups of five teams each. The tournament is to kick off from August 5 at the Legacy Pitch of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Among the highlights of the day was the draw and the presentation of a new trophy for this edition.

In Group A, it will be a battle for top spot between FC Bethel, G12 FA, 11 FA, Gunners Link FC and Wasola FC.

Group C consists of Odion Ighalo FC, Young Strikers, Emiloju FC, Emajus FC and Ikorodu Eagles FA while completing the final group, the Group D has 36 Lion FA, Dominion Hotspur FC, Diadem Stallion FC, Royalty FC and China Sunstars FC.

Speaking after the draws, the Tournament Director, ex-international, Waidi Akanni, explained the process to get all the eight quarterfinalists with the winner of each group automatically getting to the final eight.

“We are going straight to the quarterfinal stage after the group stage,” he said.

“The champions in each group automatically qualify for the quarter final stage. We are going to conduct another fresh draw for the teams that occupy second and third positions in each group and play one another in a form of knockout stage and winners among them would qualify for the quarter final, making a total of eight teams in the quarter finals.”