WAP Commences New Season of Superstory  in August

Sunday Okobi

Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP), multiple-award-winning producer of Super Story TV drama, Papa Ajasco and Company TV Comedy, and Akpan & Oduma Online Comedy Skits, has announced that a fresh season of Superstory titled: ‘The Curse’, would start airing across Nigeria and worldwide on August 8, 2024.

The management stated that the star-studded cast of Superstory includes Mr. Macaroni, Yetunde Barnabas Olayinka, Hafiz Oyetoro, Gloria Young, Babaseun Faseru, Sa’eed Muhammed (Funky Mallam), Lalude, Segun Arinze, Kate Adepegba, Dele Odule, Olajumoke George, Samuel Olasehinde, Joke Muyiwa, Temitope Aremu, “and many more of your favourite stars.”

According to Wale Adenuga Jnr., the producer of SuperstoryTV Drama, “Superstory: ‘The Curse’, is a very captivating story which would hook viewers from the very first episode. In addition to the great production design, and the multiple celebrities in it.

The programme stands strong on the foundation of a very fascinating story which is authentically African and relatable to viewers of all ages. After Superstory recently won the ‘TV Drama of the Year’ award at the Nigeria Media Merit Awards (NMMA), and we promised something extra special, now here it is.”

He announced that from August 8, 2024, episodes of Superstory: ‘The Curse’, would air weekly to viewers across Nigeria and several parts of Africa on NTA Network; AIT Network; STV Network; and wapTV via DStv 262; StarTimes 116; GOtv 129; FreeTV 751; Play 275, and AVOTV as well as worldwide on YouTube: waptvchannel.