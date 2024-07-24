Terminal Operators Congratulate Dantosho on Appointment as NPA MD

The Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN) has congratulated Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho on his appointment as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

STOAN Chairman, Vicky Haastrup, in a statement yesterday, expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for deeming it fit to appoint a professional from within the NPA to head the Authority.

Haastrup expressed confidence in the ability of the new NPA Managing Director to reposition the Authority for improved efficiency and increased revenue generation.

“On behalf of the Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN), we extend our warmest congratulations to Dr Abubakar Dantsoho on his well-deserved appointment as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority. The appointment is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and expertise in the industry.

“I have no doubt that he will excel in leading the Nigerian Ports Authority to greater heights. His leadership and vision will undoubtedly have a profound impact on the Authority and the industry as a whole.

“We celebrate this well-deserved appointment and welcome Dantsoho’s leadership. His expertise and vision will undoubtedly propel NPA and the ports forward,” Princess Haastrup said in a statement issued yesterday.

Dantsoho was appointed as NPA Managing Director by President Bola Tinubu on 12th July 2024. He brings a wealth of experience to the role, having served in various positions within NPA, including Assistant General Manager, Technical Assistant to the Managing Director, Port Manager at Onne Port, and Principal Manager of Tariff & Billing.