MTOY: Ten Years of Inspiring Excellence in Teaching

Ten years after instituting the Maltina Teacher of the Year competition to reward excellence and boost the morale of Nigerian teachers, The Nigerian Breweries – Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund has not only carved a niche in corporate social responsibility but has also made a strong positioning statement for both the brand and the initiative. Raheem Akingbolu reports

Sustainability and relevance to society or the host community define an ideal corporate social responsibility agenda. Over the years, many CSR initiatives have been dismissed by their target audiences because the essence of their establishment was defeated from the onset. However, society-based initiatives hinged on genuine interest and positive impact on beneficiaries will enhance brand reputation and impact the business.

The above background is necessary to capture the relevance of the 10-year-old ‘Maltina Teacher of the Year’ competition instituted by The Nigerian Breweries – Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund. From the first edition till its decade mark this year, this CSR initiative has continued to wax stronger every year, attracting the buy-in of more stakeholders. Considering the importance of teachers in society, the success story of MTOTY can be attributed to the unique area it targets.

Teachers contribute hugely to human development but get little in return. Every day, stakeholders, especially the government and parents, sing their praises, but it ends there. Over the years, lip services have remained a case, with little or no action being taken to change their status. This is the story of Nigerian teachers who build homes, institutions, and nations unrewarded daily.

Of course, it is widely accepted that teachers are the foundation of our nation, but like the proverbial lamp that helps others to see, it remains in darkness; most teachers live in penury. Aside from being poorly remunerated, governments at various levels don’t see teachers as an essential part of the system. Many observers have described this nonchalant attitude towards their welfare as part of why they (teachers) don’t give their best to their jobs. To augment their poor salaries, many teachers are involved in farming, petty trading and commercial driving while their students yearn for knowledge.

Aware of this challenge, Nigerian Breweries Plc, like a phoenix from the ashes, announced nine years ago that it had instituted an award of excellence for teachers. Under the Nigerian Breweries – Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, the ‘Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition’ was established to recognize and celebrate exceptional teachers in the country.

Compared to other such initiatives, one unique thing about the award is sustainability and social relevance. Now in its 10th edition, the competition has gotten the endorsement of the Federal Ministry of Education and other education stakeholders, including the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPPS) and Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

As a result of the impact it is making in the empowerment and development of teachers, Nigerians have continued to hail the organisers. Before establishing the Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative, the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund was set up in 1994 with a startup capital of N100 million for sustained quality education through structured intervention.

Among other opportunities, the competition provides the opportunity to recognize the roles of teachers and to do more in support of those individuals who take pride in the noble profession and reward exceptional ones who have contributed immensely to shaping and moulding students.

Though the material and cash rewards that come with the competition may not be as important as its overall impact on society, the upward review of the cash price from N1 million at the maiden edition to N10 million a decade after practically shows the commitment of the brewing giant to education growth.

At the unveiling ceremony of the first edition in Lagos, the company declared that the initiative was designed to recognise, celebrate and motivate teachers in Nigeria with a first-year focus on public secondary schools.

Nigerian Breweries affirmed that everywhere in the world, teachers play a vital role in training, coaching and determining the quality of education, adding that their strategic roles are critical to sustainable national development.

In Nigeria, where the concept of CSR has almost been abused, the unusual approach ignited reactions from different quarters. For Nigerian teachers, who saw the announcement as a dream come true, they couldn’t but show their feelings and identify with the brand.

To this end, the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) quickly adopted Maltina as its official drink and urged its members to see it as a teachers’ brand. Then-acting Deputy General Secretary of the Nigerian Union of Teachers, Chief Wole Oyeniyi, who spoke at the flag-off ceremony of the initiative, stated that Maltina took the lead in bringing back the lost glory of the teaching profession.

The impact and significance of the MTOTY cannot be overemphasised, and this was evident when former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, who was the special guest at the 2022 edition, praised the organisers for recognizing and celebrating teachers, noting that the achievements recorded by previous award recipients reflected the significance and impact of the competition.

“Teachers must be appreciated. Everyone needs affirmation and encouragement, as it can only lead to greater achievements. And this is why I think that the Maltina Teacher of the Year award is an incredible boost for teachers and the teaching profession,” he said.

In 2024, apart from the N10 million cash prize for the overall winner, the first and second runners-up will also receive N3 million and N2.5 million, respectively, while other state champions receive N1 million each. According to the organisers, the significant increase in the annual prize became necessary to mark the significance of the 10th edition of the initiative.

At a recent briefing to announce the commencement of the application processes, the management of the company said the overall winner this year would “receive a trophy, a total cash prize of N10 million, and a capacity development training opportunity abroad while their school receives either a block of classrooms or a computer laboratory.

Speaking on the company’s commitment to the project, the Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Hans Essaadi, said the flag-off of this year’s edition represents the beginning of another journey to appreciating and celebrating teachers’ tireless efforts and dedication.

According to Essaadi, through the Felix-Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, the company remains unwavering in its commitment to supporting teachers in shaping future leaders and changing students’ lives for the better in Nigeria.

He said, “The Maltina Teacher of the Year competition presents an opportunity to express our gratitude to teachers for the sacrifices they make, the extra hours they invest, and the guidance and mentorship they provide to ensure the success of our youth.

“Through this competition, we aim to recognize the efforts of teachers in the countless ways they have shaped our future. We acknowledge their selflessness, their passion for teaching, and their relentless pursuit of the growth and development of our nation.”

The managing director also announced that other corporate organisations have come on board to be part of what he described as a transformative initiative, adding that Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, Woodhall Capital Foundation and Air Peace have been enlisted as main partners while First City Monument Bank and Alert Group are supporting partners for the competition.

In her keynote address, the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sade Morgan, disclosed that the competition remains a veritable platform to reward and inspire teachers for their invaluable contribution to the development of education and society at large.

Morgan said the platform aims to recognise and appreciate teachers for the stewardship of Nigeria’s most precious national resource – the youth.

“Indeed, our teachers continue to play their role effectively and, as such, deserve to be appreciated, recognized, and celebrated for what they have done, and what they continue to do, to make society what it is today, particularly in human and national development,” she said.

In her remarks, the winner of the 2023 Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition, Adeola Adefemi, while praising the organisers for the competition, said her emergence as the winner had attracted pride, fame, and fortune.

Adeola, who made these remarks preparatory to her MTOTY-sponsored capacity development training in Finland., relayed that the success has further boosted her confidence and attracted her to several global opportunities in the teaching profession.

With the 10 years of success of the initiative, promoters of the Maltina brand have demonstrated a commitment to ethical and socially responsible practices, attracting consumer loyalty and increasing sales and market share.