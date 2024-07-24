Infrastructure Decay in Tertiary Institutions Appalling, Says Prof Omigbodun

Fidelis David in Akure

A professor of Gynecology, Obstetrics and former provost of the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, Akinyinka Omigbodun, has lamented the decay in infrastructure across tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

The former West African College of Surgeons president stated this at the fourth Emeritus Professor Oladipo Akinkugbe Distinguished Lecture at the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo City, Ondo.

“It saddens me that a lot of infrastructures in our educational institutions are in a state of decay, and it shouldn’t be so, and it’s not a question of resources being unavailable. It’s a question of application of what’s available,” said Omigbodun.

He added, “So, government has a role to play, the community has a role to play, and those who are the direct beneficiaries also have a role to play. We all need to bring our resources together. And when we do that coupled with sound leadership, we will get the necessary development.”

On the Japa syndrome, Omigbodun said it is not a benefit or a loss because emigration’s returned value is immense, adding that in most cases, the japa people become the sustainers and benefactors of their families, friends, and communities.

He explained that various factors, including economic opportunities and the pursuit of a better life, have driven the mass migration.

Omigbodun, who spoke on ‘Leadership, Mentorship and Academic Development in Nigeria’, said Nigeria needed true and patriotic leaders such as Tafawa Balewa, Nelson Mandela, Julius Nyerere, and Obafemi Awolowo, who fought colonialism and apartheid and promoted social justice.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of UNIMED, Prof Adesegun Fatusi, said the lecture aimed to promote the legacy of excellence epitomised by the late Akinkugbe, one of the most distinguished academicians, medical teachers and leaders in the country’s history.

He noted that the lecture has, over the last three years, focused on different dimensions of the legacy of Akinkugbe, which includes, among others, research, teaching and clinical services, stressing that Akinkugbe played key leadership roles within the health profession, education landscape and the Nigerian university system, leaving behind a legacy of impactful mentorship.