Group Harps on Implementation of National Policy on School Security

Uchechukwu Nnaike

Considering the level of insecurity in schools across the country, the Safe School Declaration project has urged the government at all levels to domesticate the Safe School Declaration as a law.

The group also called for the adoption and implementation of the national policy on safety, security and violence-free schools, as well as the adoption and implementation of the national/state financing plan for immediate school resources.

These were part of the recommendations at a public hearing on the imperative for a legal framework and resource plan on safe schools, organised by the Safe School Declaration project, a consortium led by the Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC).

Other consortium members are the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), WANEP, and SISWACHI, supported by UNDEF, which are working towards promoting the safety and security of schools and ensuring a violence-free atmosphere.

The public hearing was to create awareness of the vulnerabilities of schools and the need for legal frameworks and government resources to support systems that will make schools more secure.

The group stated that the Safe Schools Declaration (SSD) builds a community of nations committed to the civilian nature of schools and universities during armed conflict and peace times.

It was noted that Nigeria adopted the SSD in May 2015, and in October 2021, the government hosted the fourth international conference on safe schools in Abuja.

To activate the SSD, the group said that Nigeria needs to implement the guidelines for protecting schools and universities from military use, collect reliable data on attacks and military use of schools and universities, and assist victims of attacks in a non-discriminatory manner.

It said the government also needs to investigate allegations of violations and prosecute perpetrators where appropriate; develop and promote conflict-sensitive approaches to education; seek to continue safe education during armed conflict and restore access to safe education after attacks.

Also, the group called for support of the work on the children and armed conflict agenda, as well as a regular meeting to review the implementation of the declaration and use of the guidelines.