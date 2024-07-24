Envoy: Nigeria, China Must Oppose Unilateralism, Protectionism to Safeguard Global Economic Order

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Yan Yuqing, yesterday, said that Nigeria and China must oppose unilateralism and protectionism, in order to safeguard the global economic order, as well as the security and stability of the industrial chain and the supply chain.

She stated this at a media forum organised by the Chinese Consulate in Lagos, to intimate the Journalists on the recent communique of the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

She said at present, amid accelerating global changes of a like not seen in a century, the world’s external uncertainties are increasing, adding that this would not affect China’s firm determination and confidence to continue to deepen reform and widen opening up.

She highlighted the plenary’s important plans to promote a high standard opening up to the world and expand the use of foreign investment, many of whose policies will benefit the Nigerian people.

According to her, “What I want to emphasize is that, at present, economic globalization is facing great challenges, and it is the common responsibility of governments and enterprises of all countries, including China and Nigeria, to oppose unilateralism and protectionism, and to safeguard the global economic order, as well as the security and stability of the industrial chain and the supply chain.

“China remains a favorable investment destination for all countries. We will continue to improve the business-friendly environment, and share with the foreign-funded enterprises the huge opportunities arising from China’s development of new quality productive forces and the promotion of Chinese modernization.”

She however, noted that facing a world fraught with changes and turbulence, China and Nigeria needs to strengthen solidarity and cooperation more than ever.

She said, “This year is an important year for China-Africa as well as China-Nigeria cooperation, and the new summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) will be held in Beijing in early September, which will hopefully elevate China-Africa relations to a whole new level, and China- Nigeria bilateral relations are expected to be further improved in quality and elevated in level.”

On the relationship with Nigeria and how Chinese firms are contributing to the nation’s economy, Yuqing, said every year China organises large-scale international exhibitions.

She noted that Chinese enterprises and compatriots in Nigeria are also trying their best to contribute to the society through their own ways.

She noted that for example, since last year, the ‘Renewed Hope, Rebirth from the Light’ charity program for cataract patients, led by the Consulate General of China, with the participation of Chinese enterprises and compatriots in Nigeria, has enabled more than a dozen sufferers to regain their eyesight.

According to her other initiatives include, “The China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), Canton Trade Fair and China International Import Expo (CIIE), and so on, which have attracted many Nigerian businessmen to participate in, and Nigerian friends who have been to China should have a deep understanding of the above mentioned.

“At present, with Chinese enterprises increasing their investment in Nigeria, Chinese enterprises are taking full advantage of China’s edge in capital, technology, equipment, management experience, and so on, to deepen the cooperation between China and Nigeria in the fields of infrastructure, electric power, agriculture, and talent development with new quality productive forces as the lead and have achieved fruitful results, which is a way for the Chinese side to help Nigeria to promote high-quality development in light of the local conditions.”

On the implication of the communique to Nigeria’s economy, she stated that China is steadily expanding institutional opening up.

She stated that the communique aims to promote alignment with high-standard international economic and trade rules, while creating an institutional environment that is transparent, stable, and predictable, in the areas of property rights protection, environmental standards, labor protection, e-commerce and so on.

“We have recently implemented a unilateral visa-free policy for some countries, which has been generally welcomed and achieved good results. We will further improve the system for facilitating the residence, medical care and payment of foreigners travelling to China,” she added.