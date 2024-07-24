Entrepreneur Donates N1.35m to Navy College in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Overwhelmed by the performance of the students, a real estate investor, My-ACE China, has donated N1.35 million to promote the ideals of the Navy Secondary School in Borokiri, Port Harcourt.

The entrepreneur, popularly known as Mayor of Housing, made the donation at the 2024 graduation and passing out parade of students at the Navy college, in Port Harcourt.

He said “every right-thinking Nigerian who made it to the venue would surely be elated at what was on display”.

He talked about the three remaining pillars of the Nigerian society, the military being at the top. “So, the military is very important in the survival of Nigeria and in resisting attacks on the fabrics of the nation’s defence mechanism.”

Meanwhile, the Rivers State government has announced diplan to modernise public boarding schools in the state.

The Commissioner for Education, Ovy Chukwuma, who made the assertion at the graduation event, said henceforth government owned schools will be graduating students with high discipline and character excellence.

The commissioner said the government would model the state boarding schools along the system by the Navy college.

Appreciating the system of the Navy college, Chukwuma said: “We want this to happen in boarding schools in the state. We see it will help improve results in our schools. I wish all Nigerian children pass through this level of discipline and grooming.

This is the right foundation of any nation, a college system that drills the students into high discipline, character, and best practices of doing things. I am happy this school is in Rivers State. It is very neat and well-ordered with neat compound.”

He promised that the state government will partner with the school, saying that “the governor has a good heart. He will support good ideas that can help the children of Rivers State.”

The commissioner said the performance on display was overwhelming and spectacular. He expressed that the governor has big interest in education which is one of the top priorities of the administration.

“The doors of the ministry of education are open to deepen the good results of the Navy school and develop the model around the state.”

The commandant of the college, C.E. Omezurike, told the graduands to understand that: “you are the torchbearers of our legacy, and the hope and aspirations of the entire school. The world is evolving fast, and it is through thirst for knowledge and a willingness to adapt that you will stay ahead.”

The school graduated 193 students with 63 females.