  • Tuesday, 23rd July, 2024

Senate Confirms Tunji Bello As FCCPC Boss

Breaking | 2 hours ago

* Okays Ewalefoh’s nomination as ICRC DG 

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja 

The Senate at plenary on Tuesday approved the appointment of Dr. Olatunji Bello as the Chief Executive Officer/Executive Vice-Chairman of Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

The confirmation was sequel to the consideration of the report of the Committee on Trade and Investment chaired by. Senator Sadiq Suleiman, (APC, Kwara North).

Also on Tuesday, the Senate approved the appointment of Dr. Jobson Eseodion Ewalefoh as the Director-General, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC)

The approval followed the consideration of the report of the Committee on Trade and Investment chaired by Senator Suleiman Umar Sadiq (Kwara North).

Details later…

