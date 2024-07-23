NBA Tasks  Makinde to Appoint More Judges, Says 20 Handling Jobs Meant for 40 People

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Chairman of Ibadan branch of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Ibrahim Lawal, yesterday lamented the harrowing condition under which judges work in Oyo State, saying it is not befitting.

Lawal, who was speaking at a special valedictory court session in honour of Justice Adegboye Gbolagunte, said stress culminated in the ill-health of the deceased resulting in his early death.

Gbolagunte of the state judiciary died on June 24, 2024, at the age of 64 years after a brief illness,

Speaking about the late Eruwa-born jurist, Lawal described Gbolagunte as a scholar on the bench who died in active service to the state and the nation.

He said: “He died as a jurist with character, benevolence, vision, hard work, humility, great tenacity and as a judge who accorded respect to all sundry, especially lawyers who appeared before him, while at the same time, did not take for granted the ethical principles of the legal profession to ensure its universal mobility.”

According to Lawal, judges in the state are being overworked and overstretched, stating that instead of 40 Judges that they should be, only 20 are doing the work.

“Justice Gbolagunte has gone among them, leaving the whole Judiciary to 19 Judges. Therefore, I call on the Oyo State government and all other authorities concerned to consider the plight of My Lords and entire lawyers by appointing more qualified Judges and Magistrates with adequate funding that creates a conducive work atmosphere and promoted speedy dispensation of justice to all manner of men, without fear or favour”, he said.

The Chairmen of Oyo, Ogbomoso, and Saki branches, also gave their tributes at the well-attended solemn occasion with Mr. Jide Olanipekun of Oyo branch describing the late jurist as a great person while alive and in death.

“His greatness is very visible because of his steadfastness to the course of justice in his lifetime. The trajectory of Justice Gbolagunte’s life showed that he was an epitome of hard work and a man that was determined to carve a niche for himself firstly, as a journalist, then a teacher, and later as a lawyer and Judge of the Oyo State High Court of Justice.”

Also speaking at the event were the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kayode Ariwoola; Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State; Senior Advocates of Nigeria led by Chief Folake Solanke; lawyers; Judges of various courts as well as associates.

The CJN, who was represented by the presiding Judge of the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, Justice Hamman Baka, extolled the virtues of the deceased, saying that he was well loved by his colleagues and associates.

“How well one lives in life is what matters. We mourn late Justice Gbolagunte and condole with the family left behind. May God repose his soul,” he said.

Governor Makinde, represented by the state Attorney General and Justice Commissioner, Mr. Abiodun Aikomo, described the late Gbolagunte as a man dedicated to justice in and outside the judiciary.

“His memory will continue to be an inspiration to many of us. It is not the length of time, but quality of it left behind that makes a man. The Oyo State Ministry of Justice and indeed Oyo State in general will miss the late jurist”, he said.

The first son of Justice Gbolagunte, Oladiran, on behalf of the family, appreciated everybody for the honour done their father, praying that such occurrence does not occur again in the state Judiciary.