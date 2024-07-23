Mumuni Backs Senate on LG Electoral Commission

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ambassador Abayomi Nurain Mumuni, has declared that establishment of local government electoral commission will go a long way to ensure transparent and fair elections at the local government level.

Mumuni said this on Friday in a statement made available by his Media Aide, Rasheed Abubakar.

Recall that the Senate on Thursday moved to establish the Local Government Electoral Commission with a bill seeking to establish the Commission scaling the first reading.

The bill was introduced by Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, representing Niger East Senatorial District of Niger State.

Mumuni in the statement, noted that one of the primary advantages of the commission is that it will help to ensure fair and transparent elections across jurisdictions, adding that the electoral commission will help to ensure credibility and legitimacy of local government elections.

The statement read, “As a security expert, having profiled the local government electoral commission bill sponsored by Distinguish Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, I will want to reflect that the establishment of a local government electoral commission will help to bring many benefits to the electoral process at the local level.

“One of the primary advantages is that it ensures fair and transparent elections within the jurisdiction. The commission will be responsible for overseeing the electoral process, including voters’ registration, candidates’ nominations, and the conduct of elections.

“By having a dedicated body like a local government electoral commission, there would be a higher level of expertise and specialization in managing elections specifically at the local level. This can lead to more efficient and effective electoral processes, reducing the likelihood of errors or irregularities in the voting process.

“Moreover, a local government electoral commission can help build trust and confidence in the electoral system among residents of the local community. Knowing that there is an independent body overseeing the electoral process can increase public trust in the fairness and integrity of local elections.

“”Additionally, having a local government electoral commission can promote greater accountability in the electoral process. These commissions are tasked with ensuring that elections are conducted in accordance with laws and regulations, holding individuals or entities accountable for any violations or misconduct during the election process.

“Furthermore, a local government electoral commission can help to promote civic engagement and participation in local elections. By providing information on voters’ registration, candidates’ requirements, and election procedures. They can empower residents to take part in the democratic process and make informed choices when voting.

“Overall, the presence of a local government electoral commission contributes to the overall credibility and legitimacy of local elections, fostering a more robust democratic system at the grassroots level.”