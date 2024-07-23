Kogi Seeks Collaboration with World Bank for  Devt Projects

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, has called for improved collaboration with the World Bank Group in the implementation of development projects in critical sectors of the state’s economy.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the governor on media , Ismail Isah, copy of which was made available to the journalists in Lokoja yesterday.

“Governor Ododo made the call when he paid a working visit to the new Country Director of the World Bank Group in Nigeria, Dr Ndiame Diop at the Bank’s office in Abuja .

“The governor, who used the high level engagement with the bank to review all ongoing World Bank projects in Kogi state, requested an expansion in areas of critical interventions such as education, healthcare, agriculture and infrastructural to enhance the overall social and economic development of the state.

“Governor Ododo also called for a programmatic approach to all World Bank interventions to conform with the state’s 30-year Development Agenda of shared hope and prosperity and to ensure better coordination of all projects and programmes in the state.

In his remarks, the new World Bank Country Director, Dr Ndiame Diop assured Governor Ododo of his readiness to deepen cooperation and partnership with the Kogi State government, stressing that he looks forward to working with the governor to accelerate implementation of all ongoing World Bank projects and programmes in Kogi State.

“The Kogi State Governor who was accompanied by the Chief of Staff, Honourable Ali Bello, commissioners and senior top government officials from the state, is the first state governor in Nigeria to embark on a high level engagement with the World Bank under the new Country Director who recently assumed office in Nigeria”, the statement said.