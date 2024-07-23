FG Moves to End Dangote, NMDPRA Rift, Meets Major Industry Stakeholders

•Akpabio: We’ll probe, identify and hold saboteurs in petroleum sector accountable

•Says it’s rescue mission for nation’s future

•Declares it’s not just financial issue, but matter of national security, sovereignty

•Highlights hurdles against Tinubu’s welfare package for women, children

•HURIWA asks president to sack NMDPRA boss over Dangote refinery debacle

Emmanuel Addeh, Chuks Okocha and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, yesterday, hosted what the ministry described as a crucial meeting with Dangote as well as officials of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) in an apparent move to sort out the recent altercations between the two parties.

At the meeting also, according to a statement from the spokesperson of the minister, Amaka Okafor, were the leadership of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and that of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Although no specifics were mentioned by the statement, the disagreement between the chief executive of NMDPRA, Farouk Ahmed, and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, had recently dominated the public space.

The disagreement was over the quality of the products being churned out by the $19 billion, 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) oil refinery owned by Dangote, which Ahmed’s NMDPRA alleged was producing fuels with high sulphur content.

Ahmed had maintained that products from the facility, namely diesel and jet fuel, were of lower quality than the one imported by NNPCL.

Ahmed, who spoke in Port Harcourt, stated that Dangote refinery had not even been granted a full licence to operate, explaining that the facility cannot be solely relied upon to satisfy the fuel needs of the country

The usually taciturn NMDPRA boss added that he had been under pressure by the Dangote refinery to stop all import of diesel and jet fuel, despite the fact that the imported fuels had lower sulphur content than the ones from Dangote refinery.

Ahmed said, “The Dangote refinery is still in the pre-commissioning stage. It has not been licenced yet. We haven’t licenced them yet. They are still in pre-commissioning stage. I think they’re about 45 per cent completed, in completion rather.

“So we cannot rely heavily on one refinery to feed the nation, because Dangote is requesting that we should suspend or stop all importation of petroleum products, especially AGO (diesel) and jet fuel, and direct all marketers to the refinery.

“So, in terms of quality, currently…Dangote refinery as well as some major refineries like Waltersmith refinery, produce between 650ppm to 1,200 ppm. So, in terms of quality, their quality is much inferior to the imported quality.”

But conducting federal lawmakers round the facility in Lagos at the weekend, Dangote said contrary to the position of the head of the NMDPRA, his products were actually of far higher quality than imported fuels.

Dangote rejected the claims by the industry regulator that the products from his new refinery were substandard, expressing doubts over the quality of laboratories used in testing the standard of fuels in the country by NMDPRA.

To convince his visitors that his position was factual, Dangote and his team tested samples of diesel bought from two separate filling stations and another one from his refinery in his laboratories.

He admitted that when the refinery started, it was turning out about 600ppm to 650ppm, which was still the best quality at the time. He stressed that the refinery now had less than 87ppm products and was set to hit 10ppm next month, compared to over 1,800ppm and over 2,600ppm, respectively, from the other tested samples.

The statement from the ministry said Lokpobiri convened the high-level meeting with key stakeholders to address and resolve the ongoing issues surrounding Dangote refinery.

Present at the meeting, aside Dangote, the statement disclosed, were Ahmed, NUPRC’s Gbenga Komolafe, as well as NNPCL’s Mele Kyari.

The statement said, “The stakeholders expressed their gratitude to the minister for his exemplary leadership and timely intervention in facilitating the crucial dialogue. The meeting focused on finding a sustainable and lasting solution to the current impasse affecting the Dangote refinery, with all parties demonstrating a commitment to collaborative and proactive problem-solving.

“The minister emphasised the importance of cooperation and synergy among all stakeholders to ensure the success and optimal performance of the oil and gas sector, which is pivotal for Nigeria’s economic growth and energy security.

“This meeting marked a significant step towards resolving the challenges and underscored the minister’s dedication to fostering a conducive environment for Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.”

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, also yesterday, assured Nigerians that the senate would investigate the challenges in the petroleum sector, and identify and hold the saboteurs accountable.

Akpabio, who immediately set up and inaugurated an ad hoc committee to that effect, and as well gave clear terms of reference, said it was not just an investigation. He said it was actually a rescue mission for Nigeria’s future, because it was more than a financial issue but one of national security.

The senate president also lamented the non-domestication of the Child Rights Act, which he said remained a major hurdle hindering the welfare of women and children in the country.

Similarly, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) asked President Bola Tinubu to sack the CEO of NMDPRA because the agency had lost the ethical and neutral authority to exercise its mandate in the face of the clear manifestation of preference for importation of petroleum products.

The senate had recently raised the alarm over the persistent importation of hazardous petroleum products and the influx of substandard diesel into the Nigerian market.

Thus, speaking at inauguration of the committee, Akpabio urged the members to approach the task with utmost diligence, transparency, and commitment, saying it is expedient and instructive that the committee acted decisively and with a sense of urgency.

He stated, “We must identify and hold accountable those responsible for these criminal acts. This is not merely an investigation; it is a rescue mission for our nation’s future. The integrity and prosperity of Nigeria depend on our ability to safeguard our petroleum industry.

“Your mandate is to conduct a thorough investigation, leaving no stone unturned. Collaborate with relevant agencies, industry experts, and stakeholders to uncover the root causes of these economic sabotage activities. Identify the perpetrators, their methods, and their networks.

“Furthermore, I urge you to propose robust and sustainable solutions to prevent future occurrences.

“Strengthen our regulatory frameworks, enhance security measures, and ensure that our legal and judicial systems are equipped to deal with offenders swiftly and effectively.

“It is also crucial to foster an environment of transparency and accountability within the industry to deter potential saboteurs.”

The senate president told the committee members that the task before them was monumental but not insurmountable.

He added, “The future of our nation’s economy rests on your shoulders. We have faith in your abilities and trust that you will rise to the occasion. As the senate president, I assure you of my full support and the support of the entire senate in this critical endeavour.

“Go forth and fulfil this mandate with integrity and dedication. Let us work together to stop this ugly trend and restore the glory and stability of Nigeria’s petroleum industry. Our nation’s prosperity and the well-being of our citizens depend on it.

“It is my profound pleasure that I stand before you today with a deep sense of duty and responsibility to inaugurate the Senate Ad Hoc Committee tasked with investigating alleged economic sabotage in our nation’s petroleum industry.

“This industry, without a doubt, is the backbone of Nigeria’s economy, and any threat to its integrity is a direct threat to the economic survival of our beloved nation.

“The petroleum sector has been the lifeblood of our economy, providing the revenue that funds our infrastructure, education, healthcare, and numerous other vital sectors.”

Akpabio stated, “However, the shadow of economic sabotage looms large, threatening to destabilise this critical industry and, by extension, our nation’s financial stability.

“Over the past few years, we have witnessed a concerning trend of alleged malpractices and economic sabotage within the petroleum sector.

“These allegations range from illegal bunkering, pipeline vandalism, oil theft, and other nefarious activities that have collectively bled our economy dry.

“The impact of these actions has been devastating, contributing significantly to our current economic downturn.

“Revenue losses from these illegal activities have deprived our nation of the funds needed for development and growth. They have undermined investor confidence, distorted market operations, and exacerbated our economic challenges.

“It is not just a financial issue; it is a matter of national security and sovereignty. If left unchecked, these acts of sabotage could cripple our economy and hinder our progress for generations to come.”

Meanwhile, lamenting that the non-domestication of the Child Rights Act remained a major hurdle to the welfare of women and children in the country, Akpabio said it was also affecting the realisation of the welfare package designed for them by the Tinubu administration.

Akpabio spoke at the Inaugural Meeting of the Governing Council of the National Institute For Legislative and Democratic Studies in Abuja.

“While our country has made progress in enhancing the welfare of women and children, some hurdles remain. For instance, some states were yet to domesticate the Child’s Rights Act,” he said.

Akpabio also said the public financial management architecture of many states and, perhaps, that of the federal government needed to do more to make their budgets more responsive to the needs of children.

“This can be done by giving more attention to projects and programmes in the budget that are more specific to addressing the needs of children,” he added.

He pledged his commitment to support NILDS in every aspect, especially in playing its role as the only statutory agency of government empowered by an act of the National Assembly to provide training for legislators and legislative institutions, among others.

Speaking, too, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, who is co-Chairman of NILDS, stated that the institute, being deeply integrated into the workings of the National Assembly, could provide timely and relevant support.

Abbas said NILDS could ensure that “our legislative efforts are informed by the highest standards of research and analysis.

“This close collaboration will enable also the Institute to anticipate the needs of the legislature and proactively contribute to the development and implementation of legislative initiatives.

“I reaffirm the commitment of the House of Representatives to support the Institute in actualizing its mandate. We recognise the invaluable contributions of the Institute and are dedicated to providing the necessary resources and legislative backing to ensure its continued success.”

HURIWA to Tinubu: Sack NMDPRA Boss

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) asked President Bola Tinubu to sack the CEO of Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed, because the agency had lost the ethical and neutral authority to exercise its mandate in the face of the clear manifestation of preference for importation of petroleum products.

HURIWA stressed that the antagonistic attitude of the chief executive towards the Dangote Refinery had rendered his continuous stay in office ethically disturbing, going by the public display of his preference for the continuous importation of fuel.

The group stated, “NMDPRA’s position then means that Nigeria’s population will continue to suffer adversely due to the unrelenting hike in the pump price of petrol and other crude oil products, such as diesel and aviation fuel, which has aggravated the costs of living affecting millions of Nigerian households.”

HURIWA stressed that the only way the president could demonstrate he was not in support of the deep-rooted corruption that had prevented the publicly owned refineries from coming back on stream was to immediately relieve Ahmed of his position.

It stressed that his action of publicly running down activities of the first ever privately built refinery in Nigeria was the most unpatriotic act that any public office holder should not be seen exhibiting.

In a statement by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA stated that the widely publicised fixated position of the NMDPRA boss that Dangote refinery’s diesel had more sulphur than imported products turned out to be answer before the question.

It said the same agency later turned around to state on Sunday, July 21, 2024 that the regulator was expecting fresh report on Monday to confirm the real sulphur content of the diesel produced by Dangote refinery.

“This has presented the head of that government agency as incapable of exercising his authority in such a transparent and competent manner,” the group added.