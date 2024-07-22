Northern Group Withdraws from Planned Protest, Calls for Support for Tinubu

Juliet Akoje in Abuja

The Northern Ethnic Youth Group Assembly has withdrawn from the August 1st planned protest and has called on Nigerian youths and student bodies to give President Bola Tinubu more time to implement his economic reforms.

According to a statement signed by the spokesperson of the group, Mallam Ibrahim Dan-Musa, Monday, the group acknowledged that the current challenges are the legacy of former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, which they didn’t protest against at the time.

“Nigeria has faced difficult times, periods of unrest and moments that tested its resilience. The nation has endured and survived, and it’s time to look towards a promising future,” it said.

The group, while urging Nigerians to give President Tinubu a chance, added that there is hope and a sense of possibility that shouldn’t be ignored.

“We appeal to other Arewa groups to acknowledge that Nigeria’s challenges are a shared responsibility. President Tinubu needs more time to implement his plans for the country. The ongoing reforms offer hope for a better future.

“President Tinubu’s presidency presents a fresh opportunity for transformation. Reforms under Tinubu are taking shape, paving the way for a better future. These changes are seen as substantial, forming the foundation for a more secure, prosperous and just nation.

“We are witnessing the dawn of a new era, where mistakes are acknowledged and rectified, and the people’s voices are heard. Now is the time to unite, support the reforms, and hold our leaders accountable. Let’s engage in constructive dialogue, participate actively and ensure our leaders know we are vigilant and invested in our collective future. We must become active participants in shaping our destiny,” it said.

Furthermore, the group stressed that: “Hope is a powerful force. Let’s embrace it with a commitment to making our nation better for all. We owe it to ourselves, our children and the memory of those we lost. Let’s give President Tinubu the time and support needed to implement these vital reforms.

“Let’s watch with open minds and hearts, ready to contribute and collaborate. Together, we can forge a new path for our nation to rise and soar.”

The group however commended the Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Audu, for his plans to restart the Ajaokuta Steel Complex’s light section mill which is expected to produce 400,000 metric tonnes of iron rods annually to address road construction and building collapse issues.