Tinubu Arrives Ghana for AU Mid-year Meeting

President Bola Tinubu has touched down at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, on Saturday, ahead of the 6th Mid-Year Coordinating Meeting of the African Union (AU) scheduled to begin on Sunday.

The President was welcomed by a delegation of Nigerian officials, including Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, and the Charge D’Affairs of the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana, Ambassador Dayo Adeoye.

In his capacity as the Chairman of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, President Tinubu will address the meeting on the status of regional integration across various areas in Africa, highlighting the achievements and challenges encountered in West Africa since the last meeting in Nairobi, Kenya, in July 2023.

The President and Chairman of ECOWAS will present the ‘2024 Report on the State of the Community’, focusing on peace, regional security, governance, economic integration, humanitarian and social development, energy, mines and agriculture.

The meeting will be convened under the AU theme of the year 2024: ‘Educate and Skill Africa for the 21st Century.’

The Mid-Year Coordination Meeting was conceptualised in 2017 as the principal forum for the AU and the RECs to align their work and coordinate the implementation of the continental integration agenda, replacing the June/July summits.