Napoli, President of the Italian Serie A side, is open to reducing Victor Osimhen’s €130m release clause to facilitate his departure from the club.

Aurelio De Laurentiis, who previously confirmed that the Super Eagles striker will leave the club this summer, has had a hard time having the exact offer he wanted for the player. Osimhen signed a new contract with the 2023 Serie A winners, extending his stay at the club and including a release clause of around €130m.

As per Corriere dello Sport, Die Partenopei are open to slightly dropping their demands to facilitate the Nigerian’s switch to the Parc des Princes.

The Parisians, on the other hand, need a striker after the sale of Kylian Mbappé and in the last few days. Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda, has flown to France to try to smooth out the rough edges of the transfer operation.

Osimhen’s exit has been on hold amid a lack of concrete proposals, even though Napoli has informed other clubs of their desire to cash in on the 2022/2023 Serie A Golden Boot winner. However, the 25-year-old’s massive release clause is a huge wall to his exit from the Diego Armando Maradona stadium.

While it appears that the former LOSC Lille man might be returning to France, Enzo’s Maresca Chelsea is lurking around, hopeful for a reduction from De Laurentiis. Should the Italian allow Osimhen to leave for a lower fee, the two-time UEFA Champions League winners will swoop in to hijack the deal.

Osimhen has scored 107 goals and provided 18 assists in 133 games for Napoli, across all competitions.