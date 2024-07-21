Is Betta Edu Back as Minister?

Speculations that Betta Edu, the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, may have secretly resumed office despite being under suspension and investigation by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) heightened last week.

President Bola Tinubu had in January this year suspended Edu following alleged diversion of N585 million meant for the vulnerable into private accounts.

Tinubu also ordered the EFCC to carry out a thorough investigation of all aspects of the financial transactions involving the ministry.

A statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, said the suspension was in line with the president’s avowed commitment to uphold the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability in the management of the commonwealth of Nigerians.

Since the decision against her was taken, Edu had vanished from public glare. But last week, she resurfaced with a condolence message to the victims of the recent Jos building collapse.

The condolences, which ought to be met with sympathy, caused a stir on social media as the minister who is still believed to be under suspension and investigation by the anti-graft agency, used the letterhead of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation to write her letter of condolence.

This development suggested that she may have been left off the hook as the EFCC has remained silent on the outcome of the investigation.

Social media commentators argued that if Edu could issue official communications while on suspension, it means that she is still in effective control of the ministry.

It also questions the government’s sincerity on the ongoing anti-corruption drive.

Many believe that Edu’s use of the ministry’s letterhead indicates that her suspension may be more of a matter of public relations than a reality. This scenario casts a long shadow over the integrity of the ministry and the broader governmental framework.