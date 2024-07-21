Finally, Shaibu Formally Defects to APC

*Edo govt petitions IG, accuses Shaibu of conspiracy to commit murder, breach of public peace

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-City

The court-reinstated Deputy Governor of Edo State, Mr. Philip Shaibu, yesterday officially rejoined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is just as the Edo State Government called on the Inspector General of Police (IG), Kayode Egbetokun, to thoroughly investigate the wanton killing, destruction of property and breach of public peace allegedly orchestrated by Shaibu in the guise of enforcing his court judgment.



Shaibu was formerly a member of the APC until 2020 when he defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with Governor Godwin Obaseki.

He was impeached by the state House of Assembly on April 8, 2024 over allegations of gross misconduct and disclosure of government’s secrets before he was last week reinstated by a Federal High Court in Abuja, which nullified his removal from office.

The deputy governor, who officially defected to the APC yesterday alongside prominent members of the Dan Orbih-led Legacy Group of the PDP, said he was back to add value to the party.



He said: “On behalf of the Legacy Group, I announce our movement to the APC. We have come to add value to the party.

“It is time to take back our state. We will not talk too much because action will speak for us. We are not afraid, we are ready to move forward.

“We the homeboys are ready to take our state back through the APC governorship candidate, Monday Okpebholo and his running mate, Dennis Idahosa.

“We are not trouble makers but if it comes, we will use it to rub our body and we move on.”



Shaibu, who got to the venue in Benin City at about 2.08 p.m, walked straight to where the former governor of the state, and now senator representing Edo North in the National Assembly, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, was seated and knelt before him, which drew applause from party supporters.

Meanwhile, the Edo State Government has asked the IG to invite Shaibu and others allegedly involved in the July 18, 2024 mayhem in Benin City, which claimed the life of a police officer, Inspector Akor Onuh.



The state government made this request in a petition to the IG dated July 19, 2024, which was sighted by THISDAY, and signed by the state Solicitor General, Prof. Faith Osadolor, on behalf of the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

In the petition, the state government also commiserated with the police and the family of the deceased police officer, noting that he was a gallant officer whose life was terminated by the desperation of one man to enforce a court order without waiting for the outcome of the judicial process.



The state government drew the attention of the IG to the fact that contrary to the rule of law, Shaibu resorted to self-help with his armed thugs and non-state actors in an attempt to overreach the final outcome of the motion for stay of execution and interlocutory injunction as well as the substantive suit, which was served on him and all the litigants in the suit.



It said the attack was efficiently executed to make the state ungovernable with the intention to take over the state government house, increase the level of destruction of the legitimate properties of innocent citizens as well as continue their sporadic and intermittent shootings to spur President Bola Tinubu to declare state of emergency in Edo.



The state government formally express its heartfelt condolences to the Nigeria Police Force on the passing of one of its gallant officers, Inspector Akor Onuh attached to MOPOL 45, Abuja who was a victim of attack on 18th day of July, 2024, allegedly instigated by Shaibu

Part of the petition read: “On Wednesday, the 17th day of July, 2024, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja delivered a judgment nullifying the removal of Hon. Philip Shaibu as the deputy governor of Edo State.



“The Edo State Honourable Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, who was sued as the 3rd defendant in the suit, immediately lodged an appeal against the said judgment alongside a motion praying the court to stay action on the execution of the said judgment. Copies of the Notice of Appeal and Motion for Stay of Execution were served on all the parties to the appeal, including Hon. Philip Shaibu.



“On the 18th day of July, 2024, Hon. Philip Shaibu purportedly in an attempt to interpret and enforce the judgment without waiting for the final outcome of the judicial process and contrary to the rule of law, recruited a throng of heavily armed thugs and resorted to self-help in an attempt to overreach the final outcome of the motion for stay of execution and interlocutory injunction as well as the substantive suit.

“In line with their intention, Hon Philip Shaibu and his armed thugs invaded the Benin Airport, shooting sporadically and thereafter moved into town attacking road users, destroying vehicles, and other private and public properties.



“In the wake of their attack on harmless citizens, a police officer was shot dead by the fierce-looking thugs while several other citizens were assaulted and sustained varying degrees of injuries, and even lawyers were attacked at the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Benin branch.

“We have been reliably informed and we believe that Hon. Philip Shaibu and others have conspired to execute with brutal efficiency such that Edo State will become ungovernable.



“In the light of the above, we urge you to embark on a thorough investigation of the matter by inviting Hon Philip Shaibu and other members of his gang and if found culpable, be brought to book as no man is above the law,” the state government explained.