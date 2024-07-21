Bayelsa Community Shuts Agip’s Facility over Arrest of Leaders

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The people of Ogboinbiri Community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have shut down facilities operated by Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) over an alleged ‘unlawful’ arrest of their chiefs and youth president by the operatives of the Nigerian Police Force.

The police spokesman in Bayelsa State, ASP Musa Muhammed, had in a statement in Yenagoa, the state capital, confirmed the arrest of six suspects in the community over alleged violence and threats to oil and gas production.



But the protesting people of the community, including elders, youths, and women, displaying various placards, demanded the release of their chiefs and other leaders from police detention.

The community is embroiled in a leadership tussle, a situation that prompted some of the leaders to institute a court case.

It was learnt that when the leaders and youth president went to court for a hearing on Friday, they were arrested outside the courtroom after the court proceedings.



As a result, the community decided to shut down the oil facilities, which have crippled the activities of NAOC in the area.

The community is demanding the immediate release of their chiefs, CDC Chairman and youth president.

Speaking shortly after the protest, a community member, Owei Jackson, said: “The state government should go and ask the oil company; they know that we are a peaceful people. Whenever we disagree with them, we settle it internally. So, the governor should also know that whatever kingship conflict we have, we can settle it internally.



“The matter is already in court, and they should allow the court to take a decision. We are not interested in whatever interest the government has in the matter but what we are demanding as a community is that our kinsmen that have been arrested should be released or else, whatever happens, the world should take it.”

Also speaking, the former women leader in the community, Mrs. Beauty Okia, said the people of the Ogboinbiri community have a tradition of living in harmony, and insisted that their leaders should be released immediately.

Meanwhile, the police have announced the arrest of six suspects in connection with violence and threats to oil and gas production in Southern Ijaw LGA of the state.

In a statement, the police said: “Following the disturbing violence and threats to oil and gas production in Southern Ijaw LGA, the Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Police Command (CP), Alonyenu Francis Idu, swiftly deployed police operatives leading to the arrest of six suspects, namely: Mr Tari Daniel, Mr Tari Daniel, Mr Experience Pere, Mr Tari Okido Jacob, Chief Augustine Okorodo, Chief Ogiori Maclean, and Chief Moses Okoriwei.

“The suspects are undergoing interrogation and detectives are working assiduously to uncover their links to a terrorist cell formation, threats to oil and gas production in southern Ijaw LGA, promoting native warfare, criminal intimidation, economic sabotage, terrorist financing and conduct likely to cause the breach of the peace in Ogbonbiri community and its environs,” the statement added.