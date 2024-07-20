Security: Implement YPS Action Plan to Save Nigeria, Diouf Says FG

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

To address the growing security challenges in the country, VAfrican Union Youth Ambassador for Peace, Simone Diouf, has called on the Federal Government to implement the National Action Plan on Youth, Peace, and Security (YPS).

The call to implement the YPS plan came as Nigeria seeks to consolidate its current relative peace and ensure a peaceful future.

Diouf noted the importance of empowering young people in the peace process, while emphasizing that the YPS plan is a vital national document that reflects the African Union’s commitment to peace and security.

Making the call at a roundtable discussion organized by the Building Blocks for Peace Foundation and the Global Partnership for the Prevention of Armed Conflict (GPPAC)-West Africa, she highlighted the need for effective implementation, stressing that the success depends on collective efforts from the government, civil society, and young people themselves.

Also speaking, Executive Director of Building Blocks for Peace Foundation, Rafiu Lawal emphasized the importance of supporting young people in the peace process.

He noted that young people constitute 60% of Nigeria’s population and have a critical role to play in building peace.

Lawal stressed the need for investments in social services such as education, health, and water sanitation to address the root causes of insecurity.

He further highlighted the need for effective youth leadership in peacebuilding and decision-making processes at all levels.

He urged the government and stakeholders to prioritize the empowerment of young people to contribute to the peace process.

By doing so, Lawal believes that Nigeria can harness the energy and creativity of its youth to build a more peaceful and prosperous future.