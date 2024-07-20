School Building Collapse: Presidential Aide Visits Jos, Seeks Robust Medicare for Injured Students 

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Students’ Engagements, Sunday Asefon has solicited robust medicare for students who sustained varying degrees of injuries during the school collapse in Jos, Plateau State.

No fewer than 22 deaths and 132 injured were recorded during the sudden building collapse at a primary and secondary school academy at Busa- Buji community, Jos North Local Government Area of the State.

Asefon, had during the visit, remembered those who lost their lives in the devastating school building collapse, describing their sudden departure as saddening.

Asefon in a statement released, on Wednesday

, said he visited the survivors where they were receiving treatment at Plateau Specialist Hospital, Bingham University Teaching Hospital, and Our Lady of Apostles Hospital.

The Presidential Aide, who engaged the Chief Medical Directors of the hospitals, appealed to the staff of the medical facilities to put up their best professional skills and rescue those who sustained severe injuries in order not to increase the death’s tally.

He said: “On Monday, I visited Saint Academy Jos, the scene of the Jos school building collapse that left many students dead and several persons injured

“The kernel of my visit was to ascertain the progress made and solicit for good medical attention for them, so that the deaths won’t increase further.

“I met all the Chief Medical Directors of the hospitals to discuss the progress of the treatments, as well the Plateau State commissioner for secondary education.

“It’s my prayer that God grants the departed souls eternal rest and quick recovery for all those hospitalised”.